The Braxton Berrios & Olivia Jade Dating Rumors, Explained

It’s sounding like Braxton Berrios and Olivia Jade Giannulli found love in an unlikely place: Palm Tree Festival in Aspen, Colorado. The other surprising twist? Alix Earle was also at the festival, which ran from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21 — and she and Giannulli took a selfie together.

The romance speculation started when DeuxMoi posted an anonymous tip, seemingly alongside a photo of Berrios and Giannulli together (though Giannulli’s face was not visible). According to the eyewitness, the duo was “flirting all night.” Commenters pointed out that Earle and Giannulli were spotted together a few hours later, making the sitch a bit messier.

More fuel for the dating rumors came on Feb. 24 when a source confirmed that Berrios and Giannulli were “getting to know each other” after breakups with their long-term partners: Earle and Jacob Elordi, respectively.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight, “Braxton and Olivia are getting to know each other, and she is open to it.”

The source also shared some insight into Giannulli’s split with Elordi. “Jacob is very focused on work and gets intense when he's on a project," the source said. "It was difficult for Olivia to sustain a relationship with him."⁠ These days, Giannulli is reportedly “ready for a new chapter” — perhaps with Berrios.

Earle and Berrios confirmed their breakup in December, when she shared a tearful TikTok about the decision. “Braxton and I are no longer together,” Earle said at the time. “We have been doing long distance since basically June and we haven't gotten to see each other that often.”

She added that her decision to stay in Los Angeles post-Dancing With the Stars contributed to the split with the Houston Texan NFL player. “It meant us not being in the same place,” Earle said. “A part of me just also really wants to be focusing on myself right now and I just feel like I can’t be what Braxton needs. I want him to have someone with him 24/7 who can support him and be there for him — and he wasn't really expecting that of me, I think it was more a me thing — but I constantly felt guilty.”

At the time, Earle emphasized that they were ending on good terms. Since then, she’s been spotted with former NFL star Tom Brady though neither Earle nor Brady has confirmed a relationship.