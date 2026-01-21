Alix Earle isn’t hiding her pain over her recent breakup. A little over a month after Earle confirmed she and Braxton Berrios ended their two-year relationship, the social media star posted a tearful video in which she admitted she’s having a hard time being single.

“I just haven’t posted as much about, like, my feelings and emotions because I just don’t want to be like sad, down in the dumps,” Earle said in a Jan. 20 TikTok. “I feel like the weirdest thing with my breakup and just going through, like, being alone, is just being alone.”

Although Earle can still lean on her family and friends, she pointed out that this loneliness is particularly hard on her since she’s used to consistently being in relationships.

“I feel like just not having that stability of a male partner, or just even someone to talk to or distract me, is just so weird. I don’t know why,” Earle said. “I think I just always had boyfriends, I was a boyfriend hopper.”

But now, Earle is trying to change her ways. “I said this year I’m gonna be dedicated to being OK with being alone, but I don’t know why I can’t do it,” Earle said. “This is, like, growth or something but I’m sad. It just makes life feel so lonely.”

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Earle’s video seems to shut down some recent dating rumors. At the very start of 2026, Earle was photographed looking very cozy with Tom Brady at a New Year’s party. While the two seemed flirty, Earle’s new TikTok reveals that she’s sticking to her resolution of staying single.

Earle confirmed her breakup with Berrios on Dec. 13, although there were rumors the two had split months before that due to Berrios’ notable absence from the Dancing with the Stars audience during Earle’s successful run on the show. Earle confirmed that the breakup was a result of distance, as the former couple grew apart while Earle stayed in Los Angeles and Berrios remained in Texas.