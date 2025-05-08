Blue Ivy Reacts To Those Memes That She's Beyoncé's Manager

Blue Ivy Carter is well aware of what the BeyHive thinks of her. For a while now, Beyoncé’s fandom has joked that the 13-year-old is her famous family’s manager, given her mature and professional reactions during emotional moments. Recently, she indicated how she feels about this fan-given title, proving she’s seen all the memes.

After Blue Ivy got a taste for sharing the stage with her mom as a featured dancer on Beyoncé’s 2023 Renaissance World Tour, her role expanded even more on this year’s Cowboy Carter Tour. She joins her mom and her backup dancers to show off her moves during several performances. Superfans of Beyoncé’s family aren’t at all surprised by the teenager’s stage presence and work ethic — she is Manager Blue, after all.

The BeyHive has known Blue Ivy is manager material for years, constantly cracking jokes that she’s the true businesswoman running the ship in the Carter-Knowles empire. And now, Blue Ivy has confirmed she knows what her fans have been saying all this time. During her performance of “Texas Hold ‘Em” on May 4, concertgoers captured a video of Blue Ivy giving her seal of approval to a manager joke.

“We love u, Manager Blue,” a fan’s sign read, which Blue emphatically pointed to and gave a thumbs up while nodding. “Blue acknowledging my sign and her manager position!,” the poster-maker captioned the clip.

Blue isn’t the only member of the family who knows about the manager title. Her grandmother Tina Knowles recently revealed she’s also been clued in on how the fans view her after witnessing Blue’s professionalism jump out at the Grammys. She recounted how she saw all the memes of Blue Ivy encouraging her mom to give her acceptance speech after Beyoncé sat in stunned shock when she won the Best Country Album award.

“They call her the manager,” Knowles said during her Feb. 24 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “Bossy little Capricorn like her grandma.”