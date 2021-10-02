These Lisa-Inspired BLACKPINK Halloween Costumes Will Make You Feel Like A Star

Lisa’s debut was everything fans wanted and more. On Friday, Sept. 10, the BLACKPINK singer and rapper unveiled her first solo single, “Lalisa,” which came with a powerful music video that featured epic choreography, breathtaking visuals, and uniquely cool outfits. From a gothic black ballgown and a stylish business suit to vintage tees and a gold sequined dress, Lisa worked every look. Through the years, she’s also made big fashion statements in BLACKPINK’s music videos and live performances. If you’re looking to create a DIY Halloween costume inspired by Lisa’s personal style, I rounded up five of the easiest ones to replicate. Prepare to turn heads.

1. Lisa’s Glam Coachella Two-Piece

Lisa looked so gorgeous at BLACKPINK’s debut 2019 Coachella performance. She wore a variety of outfits throughout the festival weekend, but the one that stood out the most to fans was the sparkly two-piece set she had on April 12. It featured a black and silver top-and-skirt combo that she paired with matching silver accessories. She also opted to put her hair in a long ponytail for the night, allowing her signature bangs to be on full display.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lisa’s Coachella outfit has become one of her most iconic performance looks through the years, so if you want something that’s instantly recognizable to other K-pop fans, I suggest this be your pick. To match with Lisa, you’ll need to find a sparkly black and silver crop top, like this one from Alilang.

You’ll also want a matching black and silver skirt. Though the option below isn’t the exact same as Lisa’s, the zebra print is simply fun.

Combat boots are one of BLACKPINK’s go-to shoes, so make sure to purchase a pair of your own.

Her hair was an ash-brown color that night, so you can get a similar-looking wig to match. Go with a style that makes you feel comfortable.

2. Lisa’s Sweet As “Ice Cream” Look

You can get so many costume ideas from BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” music video. From the girls’ vintage pastel wardrobe to their black and white chic fits, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé slayed with every one of their looks. Towards the end of the video, fans were stunned when they saw Lisa wearing a pink fur coat with black stockings and oversized jewelry. Why? She looked amazing.

YOUTUBE

You can get Lisa’s fab look this Halloween, too. Start with a white bandeau crop top like the one below.

Then, style it with a pink faux fur coat.

As for the bottoms, these leather shorts from SHEIN will do.

You’ll also want to add black stockings with a pattern similar to Lisa’s.

A long black wig with bangs is also a must.

3. Lisa’s Streetwear Outfit

Lisa’s “Lalisa” music video served as her reintroduction to the world as a solo artist, so of course, her outfit choices were super important for establishing what kind of star she’ll be. Through her streetwear look, Lisa paid tribute to her Thai roots and her birth name, which is Lalisa. I’m obsessed with the monogrammed beanie.

YOUTUBE

Match with her by buying an oversized grey sweater. I would size up if you really want that baggy sweater look.

Pair the grey sweater with grey shorts.

You’ll need a grey beanie, too. Thankfully, Lisa has one that’s exactly like hers available on BLACKPINK’s Weverse Shop.

These white Adidas shoes look so much like Lisa’s, making them the perfect accessory for your costume.

You’ll also want some long white leg warmers.

Accessorize with a long black and blonde wig.

4. Lisa’s Pretty In Pink Moment

On Sept. 14, she wowed fans by debuting a gorgeous pink ensemble while performing on Out Now Unlimited. Her satin pink gloves, black belt, and blonde bob made her look so chic.

To get her look, first find a pink crop top.

Then, look around for some black leather shorts.

Accessorize with a pair of pink satin gloves.

Can’t forget the black belt.

Of course, you can’t have a Lisa look without some black combat boots.

Finish off your costume by putting on a short blonde wig with bangs.

5. Lisa’s Red, White, and Blue Look

Lisa served some unforgettable looks throughout her “Money” performance video. One outfit she wore featured a red, white, and blue color scheme that looked so cute on her.

If you liked her outfit, try replicating it for Halloween. Since it’s hard to find a sweater that looks exactly like Lisa’s, you can make do by wearing a cropped hoodie with similar colors, like this Levi’s jacket.

Pair it with some sparkly red shorts.

As for the shoes, these faux fur boots look like Lisa’s.

After you put the boots on, tie red laces around them.

Finally, remember to put on a long blonde wig with bangs to really get that signature Lisa look.

The finishing touch? Learn her choreo, channel her confidence, and step out the door.