7 BLACKPINK Halloween Costumes Inspired By The "Ice Cream" Music Video

Since debuting in August 2016, BLACKPINK has served fierce fashion along with infectious bops. The South Korean girl group is comprised of four members — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — who all have more talent in their left toe than most people hope to have in a lifetime. For every amazing song the BLACKPINK ladies release, they film a music video to coincidence. Living up to their fierceness is a tough act, but these seven BLACKPINK "Ice Cream" music video costumes will help you do so.

Halloween is the perfect time to channel your favorite celebrities, and “Ice Cream” is chock-full of epic costume ideas. Not only did the August 2020 song enlist Selena Gomez to join as a collaborator, but the song was different from anything BLINKS had heard from the group before. In addition, the video was a colorful, pastel dream, and there were endless fashion looks in the three-minute clip. If you want to turn heads this Halloween, you’re in luck. These costumes from the “Ice Cream” video will have all eyes on you.

Selena Gomez’s Ice Cream Truck Look

YouTube

The “Ice Cream” music video opens with a fierce AF look from Gomez. As she drove in on her ice cream truck, she flipped her hair and gave the camera a big smile. Her outfit was as funky as the song itself, and Sel slayed in a nautical-inspired outfit. You can look ready to hit the high seas just like Gomez with your own take on her outfit. This sailor hat from Walmart is an imperative part of your look.

Next, you’re going to want to invest in a striped two-piece set. This one from SHEIN is strikingly similar to Gomez’s.

Lisa's Mint Green Hair

YouTube

Lisa had BLINKS seeing green with her hairdo in the “Ice Cream” video. You can recreate her colorful look by picking up a green bob wig.

She also repped the number 24 in the video, so you’ll want to get a jersey or tee with her number on it. This one is red and white, just like hers!

Pin-Up Girl Selena

YouTube

Gomez served up some serious nostalgia with a pin-up inspired look, and it’s an easy one to recreate at home. While the exact gingham romper she wore is out of stock, SHEIN has a similar one at a fraction of the price.

A bold lip is a requirement for this look, as is a bandana for your hair. Gomez wore a blue one in this instance.

Rosé's Y2K-Inspired Butterfly Clips

YouTube

Rosé’s look in the “Ice Cream” video was the ultimate throwback. She sported lavender-tinted hair, which she pulled back into a braid. The best part? The hair accessories she included. The singer filled her braid with colorful butterfly clips, and it was a whole mood.

You can recreate Rosé’s Y2K-inspired look with these butterfly clips from Amazon.

Complete the look by giving your hair a little lilac love. This purple hairspray from L’Oreal will do the trick (without the damage).

BLACKPINK “Ice Cream” Group Costume

YouTube

All of the individual looks in “Ice Cream” were top-notch, but there was one scene where all the BLACKPINK ladies came together to dance and sport all-white outfits. Each member of the group wore a simple white tennis skirt, like this one from Boohoo.

The ladies all wore white crop tops as well. They were all similar, but not identical, so you and your squad can have fun switching it up.

Selena’s Sporty Look

YouTube

Gomez had so many outfit changes throughout the “Ice Cream” video, but she especially slayed her Puma bodysuit. Sel rocked a simple black unitard and a green visor in one scene. You can shop the exact unitard below.

As a Puma brand ambassador, it’s no surprise to see Sel repping the brand from head to toe. She also wore these Puma sneakers, below.

Just toss on a green visor and you’re ready to be “Ice Cream” chillin’.

Jenni's Cotton Candy Top

YouTube

There are no words for how iconic Jenni looked in the “Ice Cream” video. She transformed into a cotton candy princess with an organza top, which featured blue, pink, and purple petals all over. The shirt definitely makes for a dramatic look, and if you’re ready to step in Jenni’s shoes, you can buy the exact top here.

Jenni paired her look with cherry earrings. You can pick up a similar pair from Forever 21.

BLACKPINK has a unique style that’s all their own. But considering imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, they’re going to love BLINKS’ Halloween costumes this year.