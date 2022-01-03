BLACKPINK's Jisoo shared the cutest childhood pics for her 27th birthday.

On Monday, Jan. 3, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo celebrated her 27th birthday by taking a trip down memory lane. On Instagram, the star shared rare throwback photos from her childhood that had fans melting at all the cuteness. One picture showed her as a baby wearing a bib while sitting in a high chair, and another featured her as a young girl rocking pigtails along with a silver, puffy jacket. BLINKs, if you haven’t done so already, make sure to check out Jisoo’s IG because her childhood pics are so adorable.

Fans celebrated Jisoo’s 27th birthday by sending her sweet messages on social media along with the hashtags #OurPrideJISOOday and #첫눈처럼_다가온_지수의_생일을_축하해. They tweeted things like “We love you so much” and “Thank you for always bringing us joy” to show how thankful they are for her.

Jisoo also received a lot of love from her fellow BLACKPINK members on her special day. "Happy Birthday to our Jisoo Eonni. I wish you the happiest birthday in the world. I love you,” Rosé wrote on IG, alongside a photo of the birthday girl enjoying a piece of cake. Jennie shared the same photo and tagged Jisoo in it. Meanwhile, Lisa posted a picture of her and Jisoo holding hands, along with the caption, “HBD @SOOYAAA__ I LOVE YOU,” which featured a heart and a smiley face emoji.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes!!” Jisoo wrote on her own IG. “Today feels extra special with all my Blinks ✨Love you guys🤍.” She then gave fans a special surprise by sharing two photos of herself as a child. “Here's baby Jisoo 👶🏻,” she said.

Jisoo also received a special birthday message from Beyoncé, who is known for giving celebrities birthday shoutouts on her website. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY JISOO,” the singer wrote alongside another childhood photo of Jisoo.

Jisoo recently made her acting debut with her role in the new K-drama Snowdrop, which premiered on Dec. 18. Fans are so proud of her for achieving such a huge milestone in her career, and they can’t wait to see what she does next in 2022.