Ever since YG Entertainment announced BLACKPINK’s Jisoo joined the cast of the Korean television series Snowdrop in August 2020, fans have been waiting for the singer to make her acting debut. It was confirmed the show would premiere sometime in 2021, but when controversy surrounding its leaked synopsis arose in March, fans began to wonder if it would air at all. That changed on Aug. 17 when the Korean network JTBC unveiled its first trailer for the series, revealing it would go through with its premiere. If you can’t wait to watch Jisoo's K-drama Snowdrop, here’s everything you need to know about the show.

While Jisoo has made cameo appearances on series like The Producers and Arthdal Chronicles through the years, her role in Snowdrop will mark the first time she’s the leading actress. She will reportedly play a university student named Young Cho, who is majoring in English literature. Rumors about her involvement in the show first began on Aug. 18, 2020, when the Korean publication MyDaily reported that Jisoo was cast as the female lead. Soon afterward, YG confirmed, “It is true that Jisoo is starring in the new drama Snowdrop.”

It’s been a year since then, so you can imagine how BLINKs must feel knowing that after all this time, they’ll finally see her on TV soon. If you’re feeling the same way, here are all the details surrounding Jisoo’s K-drama Snowdrop to help you prepare before it arrives.

Snowdrop Release Date

JTBC hasn’t shared exactly when the show will premiere, but it’s expected to air in the second half of 2021, meaning fans won’t have to wait much longer to watch.

Snowdrop Cast

Snowdrop includes a star-studded cast. Jung Hae In, who’s acted in shows like Start-Up, Tune In For Love, and While You Were Sleeping, will star opposite Jisoo as Im Soo Ho, a student who ends up getting hurt and runs into Jisoo’s character, who falls in love with him at first sight. Sky Castle actress Kim Hye Yoon is also part of the cast, and she’ll portray a telephone operator named Kye Boon Ok. Meanwhile, Encounter star Jang Seung Jo will play Lee Kang Moo, a security agent. Finally, Yoo In Na, who you’ve seen from Goblin and Touch Your Heart, will take on the role of a surgeon who’s hiding a secret.

Snowdrop Trailer

To see the first look at Snowdrop, watch the trailer below, which shows Jisoo and Jung dancing. The clip describes the series as a “pure love story that transcends time.”

BLINKs are so proud of Jisoo and can’t wait to see her make her acting debut on screen!