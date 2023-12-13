On Dec. 13, 2023, Beyoncé’s unforgettable self-titled album turned 10, and the singer had the perfect B’day present for her fans. When Beyoncé first dropped, it caused mayhem. Nobody knew the album was coming, so the world really did stop that day back in 2013 as music lovers dove into the 14 surprise songs. Oh yeah, and each of the tracks also came with a whole music video. Except... there was one extra video which didn’t have an album counterpart. Ever since then, the BeyHive has been praying for Beyoncé to officially make her unreleased song “Grown Woman” available to stream. It may have taken a decade, but Bey has provided at long last.

True to the unexpected nature of Beyoncé, the superstar blessed her fans with a surprise on the album’s tenth anniversary. She added a link on her website confirming “Grown Woman” was now on streaming services. Yep — for the first time, you can play the previously unreleased track on Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL, and anywhere else you stream music.

“Grown Woman” has a long history as a semi-hidden, IYKYK gem in Beyoncé’s discography. Elements of the song first appeared in a Pepsi ad at the start of 2013, but to superfans’ surprise, the song did not make the final track list for Beyoncé. It did, however, show up in the album’s visual component, with a music video for the track playing after the visual album’s credits.

Beyoncé has performed “Grown Woman” several times in live performances over the years, but because it was never a part of the self-titled album’s official track list, fans were unable to officially stream the song. Unsurprisingly, pretty much every top comment on the “Grown Woman” music video is a plea for Queen Bey to put the song on Spotify.

And now, the BeyHive’s prayers have been answered. The surprise drop came just a couple weeks after Bey had already surprise released a new song, “My House,” to coincide with her Renaissance film premiere. Clearly, Bey is in a gifting mood this holiday season.