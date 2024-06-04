2023 was a bizarre year for concerts. Despite venue barriers, it seemed like no artist was safe from their overzealous fans throwing random stuff at them. Harry Styles was hit with chicken nuggets, a fan hurled a bag of ashes (and a roll of Brie cheese) at Pink, and Bebe Rexha was notably struck in the forehead by a phone. Now, fast forward to this summer: Rexha’s back on the road. And this time, she’s no longer tolerating fans who don’t understand live show etiquette.

During her June 1 show in Wisconsin, Rexha had multiple crowd members removed for throwing items at her. While it’s not clear what was thrown, a TikTok video showed the star standing her ground. “If you want to hit me in the face, I had them press charges to the other guy,” Rexha said on stage, recalling the phone incident from last June. “I would love to become richer.”

Rexha quickly added that “she was joking” and didn’t want to “invite” that behavior. However, the audience cheered her on for swiftly handling the situation. Late in the clip, another audience member can be seen getting escorted out of the venue. “It didn’t have to go that far,” Rexha told the crowd, apologizing for the disruption before resuming her set.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In June 2023, concertgoer Nicholas Malvagna struck Rexha with a phone during her show in New York. (At the time, the “My Heart Wants What It Wants” singer — who received stitches from the incident — was on her Best F’n Night of My Life tour.) He later admitted to assaulting her with the item because he “thought it would be funny.”

Shortly after, Malvagna was reportedly charged with two counts of assault in the third degree and one count of harassment in the second degree. The case had a slight update in February of this year, when Malvagna accepted an offer from the court to have his charges dismissed if he completed 40 days of community service.

At this point, Chris Crocker needs to create a “Leave Bebe Rexha Alone” video.