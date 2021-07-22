On Monday, July 19, news came out Prince Harry is working on a memoir that’s set to be released under Random House in late 2022. The company teased the book will recount “the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons” that have helped shape him. Since the Duke of Sussex is particularly close with his cousins, here’s how Princess Beatrice and Eugenie reportedly feel about Prince Harry's memoir.

According to the Daily Mail, the entire royal family is feeling uneasy about what Prince Harry will reveal in his upcoming book. “The emotional turmoil as they wait over a year for publication is going to be torturous,” a senior royal reportedly told the publication. Although no specific details about it have been released, the royal family seems to be expecting the worst. “This is the no going back moment – the final nail in the coffin of the Royal Family's relationship with Harry,” the source said, adding Harry’s father, Prince Charles, knew nothing about it until the official announcement.

“This is really painful, it's going to be difficult for him to take,” the source continued. “The real disappointing thing for Charles is that he used to get on with Harry so well, actually far better than William. He feels so let down by the whole thing.”

Prince William is reportedly “upset” with his brother and thinks his actions are “shameful and tasteless. Harry’s cousins, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, are apparently not happy about the book, either. “What's really telling is even the relatives he remains closest to, like princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, are stunned by what he's up to,” the source claimed.

It should be noted, Harry isn’t the first royal to release a memoir, and he probably won’t be the last. Even Prince Charles collaborated on releasing a memoir about his life, so it’s hard to understand all the hand-wringing surrounding Harry’s.

Prince Harry’s memoir is just one of the upcoming projects people can expect from him and Meghan. The couple also has two Netflix shows in development called Heart of Invictus and Pearl.

While fans are excited about everything Meghan and Harry have in store, nothing can compare to the excitement they have about reading the Duke’s memoir.