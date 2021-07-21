6 Royal Family Memoirs, Because Prince Harry's Wasn't The First

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
As much as the royal family makes public appearances, mingles with the people, and posts family photos on Instagram, royal fans don’t really know what goes on behind closed doors. The family have perfected the art of keeping certain aspects of their life private, and in many cases, The Firm has been accused of sweeping their dirty laundry under the rug. Every now and again, though, a royal family member comes along who is brave enough to put it all down on paper. These six royal family memoirs were unforgettable.
There have been a number of memoirs to come out of the royal family, but few were as highly publicized as Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir set to hit the press in 2022. The Duke of Sussex announced the project on July 19, and promised royal fans they would receive more insight into his life than ever before.
"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," said Harry in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."
If you think the memoir news is something out of the ordinary, think again. The Palace has a long list of family members who have penned books of their own, and they’ve been eye-opening every time.