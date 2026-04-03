Barbie Ferreira Has Thoughts About Euphoria Season 3

Barbie Ferreira announced her exit from Euphoria back in August 2022, eight months after the show’s second season premiered. At the time, rumors circulated around her sudden departure, including speculation that she “walked off set.” Now, nearly four years later, the HBO show is coming back for its third season — sans Ferreira’s character, Kat Hernandez — but it doesn’t sound like she’s holding onto any hard feelings.

Ferreira was asked about her relationship with the show (and its cast) in an April 2 SiriusXM interview: "Are you the same with Euphoria, where you see the trailers and you go, 'Oh, that's good that they're having fun on set, but I will catch up with them outside of the set anyway,' now that you've left the show?"

"Yeah, totally. People always ask me questions about Season 3. I'm like, 'I don't know.' I don't even think the girls know," Ferreira explained, during an appearance on The Morning Mash Up, per Entertainment Weekly.

Apparently, Ferreira has asked her former co-stars questions about the upcoming season — but it’s hard to get a straight answer from them. "I was like, 'Is Trisha Paytas in Euphoria?' And they're like, 'I don't know.' And I'm like, 'You're in it. How did you not know?'" she said. "So, I haven't seen anything until the trailers this week. They look amazing. I’m excited to see what the girls are gonna do."

Eddy Chen/HBO

In a March 2025 episode of The Viall Files, Ferreira cleared up some rumors about her Euphoria exit. “It was hard. I was really young, and it was tough, obviously. There was a lot of discourse about it that wasn't true,” she said at the time

“Fan theories are crazy and most of the time, they're not right,” Ferreira added. “I never walked off set. There was never anything like that. That was like a whole thing. I absolutely never did that. You could ask the hundreds of people that were there every day.”

She mentioned that the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, also played a role in her saying goodbye to Kat. “It wasn't just my choice,” she said on the podcast. “I think after having a lot of conversation and after Season 2, there was just nowhere to go. Instead of me lingering around for nine months, it was best for both of us that we just kind of ended it there.”

“Of course, it’s hard. I love Euphoria. I love Kat. Kat means the world to me,” she added at the time. “I spent so many years pouring everything into her, but you don't wanna ruin a good thing. It was a mutual decision. It was absolutely not just me.”