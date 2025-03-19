Barbie Ferreira is clearing up the rumors surrounding her Euphoria exit. During a March 19 episdoe of The Viall Files podcast, the actor —who played Kat Hernandez in the series — discussed why she won’t be returning for the show’s third season. And according to her, the decision to leave Euphoria High School behind was not as dramatic as the “fan theories” that circulated.

“With acting, things happen all the time and you just have to have thick skin and just make the right decisions for you and your career,” Ferreira said. “It was hard. I was really young, and it was tough, obviously. There was a lot of discourse about it that wasn't true.”

“Fan theories are crazy and most of the time, they're not right,” she added. “I never walked off set. There was never anything like that. That was like a whole thing. I absolutely never did that. You could ask the hundreds of people that were there every day.”

Ferreira also clarified she did not make the decision to leave Euphoria alone — Sam Levinson, the show’s creator, also agreed it was time. “It wasn't just my choice,” she said on the podcast. “I think after having a lot of conversation and after Season 2, there was just nowhere to go. Instead of me lingering around for nine months, it was best for both of us that we just kind of ended it there.”

Eddy Chen/HBO

But that doesn’t mean the choice was made lightly. “Of course, it’s hard. I love Euphoria. I love Kat. Kat means the world to me,” Ferreira continued. “I spent so many years pouring everything into her, but you don't wanna ruin a good thing. It was a mutual decision. It was absolutely not just me.”

Back in August 2022, Ferreira confirmed that she would be exiting the show. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” she posted on IG at the time. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”