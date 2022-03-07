Barbie Ferreira Finally Addressed Euphoria's Set Drama Rumors

Season 2 of Euphoria was packed with dramatic storylines, but the actual drama fans couldn’t stop talking about was what went down behind the cameras. As it became increasingly clear that Barbie Ferreira’s character Kat Hernandez was fading into the background this season, the rumors that Ferreira had a fight with showrunner and sole writer Sam Levinson became more believable. Those rumors are still unconfirmed, and HBO did not respond to Elite Daily’s request for comment, but shortly after the season finished airing, Barbie Ferreira addressed the Euphoria set drama rumors and seemed to suggest they should be taken with a grain of salt.

The online gossip about a big blowup between Ferreira and Levinson has been floating around since before Season 2 even aired. During to the season’s massive production delay as a result of Hollywood lockdowns, Levinson reportedly completely rewrote the season, which became the first detail that made fans curious about any potential friction among the cast and crew. When the season premiered, fans were quick to point out Kat barely had any lines or screen time compared to Season 1, and her only pivotal scene at the end of the season involved her faking a brain disease in order to break up with her boyfriend, which felt ridiculous and cringey to many viewers. So when The Daily Beast reported Ferreira butted heads with Levinson (citing anonymous sources) to the point where she stormed off set twice due to disagreements with Kat’s arc, it all seemed to click. Rumors on social media abounded, with one of the major ones being that Levinson planned for Kat to develop an eating disorder in Season 2, but Ferreira opposed the idea.

Those rumors may have been the talk of social media, but none of the show’s cast addressed them directly as the show aired. Ferreira finally spoke about the reports of her tension with Levinson in a March 3 interview with Insider. While she didn’t get into specifics, Ferreira seemed to suggest not all the gossip is true.

“I've seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it's kind of like mundane little things,” Ferreira said. “But I really think that the fans are really passionate and I do appreciate that because Euphoria has really impacted so many people. Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they're not rooted in the truth, but it's OK because I know it's just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I'll take it. I'll take the good and the bad.”

It’s unclear what, specifically, about the rumors is “not rooted in the truth” — could it be the speculation about Levinson writing in an eating disorder for Kat, Ferreira reportedly storming off the set, the whole fight altogether, or even an entirely unrelated piece of rumored behind-the-scenes drama? For now at least, it doesn’t seem like Ferreira is ready to reveal all the details, so Euphoria fans will just have to keep on speculating.