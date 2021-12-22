This Bachelor Nation "Curse" May Have Predicted Michelle's Finale Decision

There’s a lot to love about reality dating shows, but one of the not-so-great parts is seeing real people’s hearts break onscreen. Say what you will about Bachelor/Bachelorette love, but no matter what, breakups hurt. If you’re looking for a way to protect your own heart while watching the show, Bachelor Nation thinks there’s a major clue that could tip you off ahead of a major elimination split.If you’re ready to dive into the world of reality show conspiracy theories, here’s what you need to know about Bachelor Nation’s “Breakup Blue,” and how it might have pointed toward the outcome of Michelle Young’s Bachelorette season (among others).

Heading into the Dec. 21 season finale of Michelle’s season, it was *very* unclear who the lead was going to give her final rose to. Unfortunately for everyone, Michelle was in love with her top two contestants, Brandon Jones and Nayte Olukoya. And after her final dates with both men — during which Michelle told each of them she loved them — viewers were totally unprepared for her to send anyone home. But she had to pick, and after an emotional deliberating process, Michelle accepted Nayte’s proposal and sent fan-favorite Brandon home.

If you’re feeling especially jaded after the final breakup, a deep dive shows there might be a clue that pointed toward Michelle’s decision, and it all comes down to her outfit. While Michelle looked stunning (as usual) during her final daytime date with Brandon, it was the color of her dress that had scrupulous fans concerned.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

It turns out, Bachelor Nation is starting to think light blue is the color of serious breakups in the franchise. Case in point: Michelle’s daytime dress was exactly that color when she went to meet with Brandon to determine whether or not she wanted to choose him. Even though they didn’t break up that night, that *was* one of the last times they got to spend together before she made her decision, which clearly had scrupulous fans concerned.

But this isn’t just one instance. There’s a whole heap of breakups related to a Bachelor Nation participant wearing light blue. Ben Smith wore blue when Tayshia Adams broke up with him in Season 16 of The Bachelorette. Hannah Brown wore blue when ending things with Jedd Wyatt in Season 15 of The Bachelorette. Hannah Ann Sluss wore blue when Peter Weber called it quits during Season 24 of The Bachelor. The theory really spans the franchise’s recent history.

So, is it a real curse, or a mere coincidence? Or better yet, could it be a clever trick the producers like to pull to sneakily (perhaps even subconsciously) alert viewers about an impending breakup? TBD. Regardless, it’s probably a good idea to just avoid that color from now on in regard to future romantic encounters. You know, so a breakup doesn’t come... out of the blue.