Rachel's Job May Come In Handy For This Jet-Setting Bachelorette Contestant

Aven Jones, one of the new contestants vying for Gabby Windey or Rachel Recchia’s heart on The Bachelorette Season 19, says he has some “intense game play.” Now, in this instance, he was talking about Yahtzee in his ABC bio, but the concept could easily apply to playing the game of the Bachelor franchise, since having good game play could make him a very memorable contestant in one way or another. Here’s everything you need to know about Aven Jones from The Bachelorette Season 19.

This season of The Bachelorette promises to be more intense than the show’s usual format — will contestants court both Gabby and Rachel, or pick who they want to pursue early on? No one knows how it’s actually going to work (there are some theories) but based on his bio, it seems Aven is already used to high-pressure environments.

Other than the mention of being a “Yahtzee champ,” Aven’s ABC bio references his time playing college basketball and describes him as “slaying the sales game at work.” Like a lot of Season 19 contestants, Aven moved to California for his job. He now lives in San Diego but clearly loves to travel — his Instagram includes shots from London, Hawai’i, and Amsterdam, so he’ll be a pro at all the constant travel that’s required of Bachelorette contestants. In fact, it seems he likes traveling so much that he made it a part of his job.

Aven Jones’ Job

As of December 2020, Aven is a territory account executive in San Diego and Hawaii for the e-learning software company Cengage. (I guess his slick helicopter IG post in Hawai’i wasn’t just a vacation flex.) Before working for Cengage, Aven worked in sales for a variety of medical device and healthcare software companies.

In high school, and during his time getting a bachelor of science degree in marketing and management at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, Aven played basketball. His ABC bio mentions “hooping,” so it seems he keeps up with the sport in his free time.

Aven Jones’ Family & Hometown

Aven grew up in a suburb of Boston called Beverly, Massachusetts. Although there is little information publicly available about his family, he *does* have one shot on his Instagram of him on the beach with his mom. If he makes it far enough, fans might get to know a lot more about his family.

Aven Jones’ Age

Gabby and Rachel are five years apart in age, giving the show’s casting directors a lot of range on the ages of their contestants. Aven falls in between the two leads at 28 years old. He was born on November 6, 1993, making him a Scorpio.

Aven Jones’ Instagram

Aven only has a select few posts on IG dating back to 2016, and they’re almost all group party pictures. Recently though, perhaps because of his impending increase in followers, he’s been posting more high quality thirst traps.

If you’re a fan of those, you’ll want to catch Aven coming out of the limo on July 11 for the premiere of The Bachelorette Season 19.