Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show was 13 minutes of pure bliss for her fans — especially A$AP Rocky. During Rihanna’s performance, A$AP was the ultimate supportive partner, cheering her on and filming her on his phone. His reaction to her halftime show, which featured some of her greatest hits like “Umbrella” and “Only Girl (In The World),” was adorable.

In January, A$AP opened up to Apple Music about his excitement for her performance, which was Rihanna’s first time on stage since the 2018 Grammys. "I'm so glad that my lady's back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there. It's just incredible,” he said, per People. "The Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I'm excited. I'm more excited than everybody else, honestly."

It doesn’t seem like he was exaggerating. In a video posted by the NFL’s Twitter account, A$AP was soaking in Rihanna’s performance — filming it, dancing, and smiling. One account (ahem, Jake from State Farm) replied to the NFL’s tweet, summing the vibes up perfectly: “‘Dad in khakis at the assembly’ vibes. Here for it.”

Considering Rihanna used the show to announce her and A$AP were expecting their second child together (!), it’s no wonder he looked so blissed out, embracing the proud dad energy.

ICYMI, during the show, Rihanna rubbed her stomach several times, prompting fans to wonder if it was a pregnancy announcement. Soon after, her reps confirmed the exciting update to People. Ahead of the game, the singer teased “bringing someone” to join her performance. Turns out, the surprise special guest was her baby bump.

On Feb. 12, a source told Entertainment Tonight, "Rihanna adores being a mom, and it’s her biggest accomplishment in life. Her and A$AP have always wanted to grow their family and have another baby together. They have been talking about expanding their family for quite some time. Being a mom is a dream come true for Rihanna and she takes so much pride in it."