Ariana Is Re-Releasing Her Debut Album With New Songs & Performances

Ariana is throwing a truly Grande celebration for the 10th anniversary of her debut album. The pop star announced she will be re-releasing Yours Truly on its 10th birthday, and the deluxe version will include a ton of new content. Not only that, Grande is turning the anniversary into a weeklong celebration, with new live performances, merch drops, interviews, and behind-the-scenes content from back in the day. Here’s when you can finally listen to Yours Truly (10th Anniversary Version).

Grande began teasing a special celebration in honor of Yours Truly reaching a decade at the beginning of August. She shared photos from an orchestral performance, featuring some sheet music for her songs “Baby I,” “Tattooed Heart,” and “Daydreamin’” with the caption “almost ten.” Yours Truly was officially released on Aug. 30, 2013, but Grande clearly couldn’t wait to get the party started a little early. On Aug. 19, she posted a teaser video announcing a full week of Yours Truly content, beginning with a re-released deluxe version on Friday, Aug. 25. The retro-inspired teaser video also provides a few glimpses into the multiple live performances Grande will be premiering throughout the week, as well as some never-before-seen throwback bonus content she plans on sharing.

This is going to be a huge week for Arianators, so here’s all the important details you’ll need to know.

Ariana Grande’s Yours Truly (10th Anniversary Version) Release Date

The new, deluxe version of Yours Truly will release digitally on Friday, Aug. 25. Preorders for the vinyl will begin on Aug. 28.

Ariana Grande’s Yours Truly (10th Anniversary Version) Performances Schedule

Grande shared a schedule outlining her week-long celebration of the Yours Truly 10th anniversary. Here are the important dates:

Aug. 25

Yours Truly deluxe re-release

Live performance of “Honeymoon Avenue”

Live performance of “Daydreamin’”

Aug. 26

Merch launch

New Q&A interview

Aug. 27

Live performance of “Baby I”

Aug. 28

Vinyl preorder becomes available

New Q&A interview

Aug. 29

Live performance of “Tattooed Heart”

Live performance of “Right There”

Aug. 30

Ariana Grande’s Yours Truly (10th Anniversary Version) Track List

Grande has not yet revealed the full track list for her deluxe version of Yours Truly, but it’s very likely that the re-release will include bonus tracks that had been previously unreleased.