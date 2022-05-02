Ariana Grande Just Recreated Another Iconic Mean Girls Scene On TikTok

Ariana Grande is the biggest Mean Girls fan. Years after paying homage to the movie in her 2018 “Thank U, Next” music video, the star has now recreated another one of the film’s most iconic.

In a TikTok video posted by Grande’s makeup brand, r.e.m. beauty, the singer appeared makeup-free and wrapped up in a coat. She then mouths the iconic phrase, “I can't go out, I'm sick,” while pretending to cough. In the 2004 movie, Amanda Seyfried, who plays Karen Smith, says the line while talking to Rachel McAdams’ Regina George on the phone.

After Grande lip-syncs the line, the video transitions to her in full glam. The singer flips her hair and throws the camera a kiss as Missy Elliott’s “Pass That Dutch” plays in the background. Mean Girls fans would instantly recognize the track since it was famously used in the scene where the Plastics walk down their school’s highway in slow motion.

The movie references didn’t stop there because the r.e.m. beauty account captioned the clip, “get in loser, we’re going to @Ulta Beauty #shopnow #ultahaul 🧚🏼‍♂️,” as a way to promote the makeup line’s recent collab with Ulta Beauty. On April 17, r.e.m. beauty arrived online at Ulta Beauty, as well as in select stores in person. The news comes five months after the brand launched in November 2021.

“Today’s the day !!!!! @r.e.m.beauty is now available in select @ultabeauty stores nationwide and on ulta.com,” Grande wrote in an April 17 Instagram post. “I can’t even begin to tell you how excited and thankful I am. I so hope you enjoy ! thank you endlessly @ultabeauty.”

Fans thought promoting the beauty collab with a Mean Girls TikTok was perfect. “Absolutely ICONIC!!🤩🤍👑✨,” one person said. “OMG THANK U NEXT VIBEEEEEEEEE,” another said, referencing Grande’s 2018 music video that was also a tribute to her favorite 2000s rom-coms. In addition to Mean Girls, Grande included nods to the movies 13 Going on 30 and Legally Blonde in the music video.

Grande is no stranger to returning to her favorite films for inspiration. People reported in November that Grande, while appearing on The Voice last year, wore a replica of the same strappy, multicolor dress that Jennifer Garner wore in 13 Going on 30.

I’ll never get tired of Grande channeling classic rom-coms. Please enroll in Harvard’s law school so you can say “What, like it’s hard?” from Legally Blonde, next!