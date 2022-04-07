Camila Cabello’s New Song “Psychofreak” Mentions Fifth Harmony’s Breakup

It’s been years in the making, but Camila Cabello is finally addressing her breakup with Fifth Harmony through music. Well, sort of. Reuters interviewed Cabello on April 7 ahead of the release of her new third studio album, Familia, on April 8. The outlet reported reported that Cabello’s new song “Psychofreak” includes the lyric, “I don’t blame the girls for how it went down.”

Cabello confirmed to the publication that the lyric is a reference to her messy departure from Fifth Harmony in 2016. At the time, reports conflicted over wether Cabello told her bandmates Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, and Dinah Jane ahead of time that she was leaving the group.

However, Cabello said “Psychofreak” is about more than just the breakup. “That song is basically about anxiety and all of the different things that have made up my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry,” Cabello, who joined Fifth Harmony at 15, said.

The singer also told Reuters that she’s still in contact with her former bandmates. “We have been supportive of each other through DMs and stuff," she said. "I'm in a really good place with them.”

“Psychofreak,” which features Willow, is the third single from Familia, following “Don’t Go Yet” and “Bam Bam.” On April 6, Cabello first teased “Psychofreak.” “Sometimes I don’t trust the way I feel. On my Instagram talkin bout ‘Im healed.’ Worried if I still got sex appeal,” she captioned a “Psychofreak” video teaser on Instagram.

“Hoping that I don’t drive off this hill. When we’re making love, I wanna be there. And I wanna feel you pulling my hair. Gotta go outside, I need some air,” she continued.

Cabello isn’t the only Fifth Harmony alum busy with new music. Normani told Elite Daily on April 6 that she’s dropping her follow-up single to “Fair” next month, while Brooke released her latest song, “Tequila,” on April 1. Meanwhile, Jauregui is embarking on a tour with BANKS, and Jane released solo music in 2020.

It’s great to hear Fifth Harmony still keep up with one another; however, based on Cabello’s new quotes, it seems like a reunion is unlikely anytime soon.