Camila's New Album Title Has A Deep Meaning To Her

Camila Cabello has a new era on the way! The day she returned with her latest single “Don’t Go Yet” on Friday, July 23, the star announced her third album, Familia, is coming soon. It’ll follow her previous two records, Camila, which she dropped in January 2018, and Romance, which arrived in December 2019. Along with her announcement, Cabello shared the inspiration behind her upcoming project. Just like its title implies, Camila Cabello's Familia, which means “family” in Spanish, will be all about connecting with her roots. Here’s everything you need to know about it before it arrives, including its release date, tracklisting, music videos, and more.

“Don’t Go Yet” marked Cabello’s first new music in two years. She explained in a July 23 Instagram the song was the first she created off her upcoming record with producers Scott Harris and Mike Sabath. “That first day of working together, we wrote this song after listening to old Cuban songs and playing with my dog Tarzan,” she revealed, adding producer Ricky Reed helped finish the track. “These guys have become my true friends and we created a really loving and inspiring creative space.”

Cabello then explained the idea for Familia came from similar experiences of connecting with others. “This whole album to me was inspired by two things: family and food. Your family by blood, but also your chosen family. Who you want to break bread with. Who you want to sit at the dinner table with, cook a meal for, get wine-drunk with, and dance in the living room with,” she said. “To me, those are the moments that make me glad to be alive, those moments of collective joy and true vulnerability and connection with other people. Moments where the food you cooked together feeds your soul and so does the laughter, conversation, and emotional intimacy.”

The singer ended her message by saying she hopes her album will inspire fans and their families to connect with each other, too (mainly through dance parties). Since you don’t want to miss out, here are all the details you need to know about Cabello's Familia before it drops.

Familia Release Date

Cabello has yet to announce the release date for Familia, but considering she already dropped the first single off her new album, it will likely arrive before the end of 2021.

Familia Tracklisting

So far, the only song that has been confirmed to feature on Cabello’s new album is “Don’t Go Yet,” which is about spending time with someone special. During a July 23 interview with Apple Music, the star said the rest of the songs off Familia will involve a similar theme of being together with loved ones. She revealed she came up with the theme after being isolated at home due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. “[I learned] how to be a human and develop interests and passions outside of the studio and outside of music,” she said. “I think that brought me really close to my family.”

Watch Cabello talk about her new music below.

Familia Music Videos

The only music video Cabello has released for this era has been for “Don’t Go Yet,” which you can watch below.

Familia Pre-Order Date

Now that you’ve learned all about Familia, you’re probably wondering how you can pre-order the album. Unfortunately, Cabello hasn’t shared the link just yet, so fans can look out for it closer to its release date.

That’s all there is to know about Familia! Fans can’t wait for Cabello to make her return!