Aliens Finally Make Their AHS Return In The Double Feature Trailer
It's the Asylum follow-up fans have been waiting for.
It's been a decade since fans were first introduced to Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's "murder house" in Season 1 of American Horror Story. From ghosts to killers to an iconic rubber bodysuit, viewers were both shocked and delighted by the Glee creators' dark series. In the years since, viewers have been enchanted and horrified to see what the duo comes up with each new season. While there are still a lot of mysteries surrounding the next installment, here's everything to know about American Horror Story Season 10 — including the title, trailer, and release date news — to get you ready for some new frights in 2021.
For many, autumn isn't complete without a new season of AHS. And while seeing what new horror the creators whipped up is thrilling, half the fun of the show is the anticipation. In the years since AHS fans were introduced to the series, they've experienced a wide array of horror, much of which is loosely based on real events and American folklore. Viewers have fallen victim to an old asylum, a creepy killer clown, and a hotel that seems to murder its own guests — and that's just the start.
While you might have thought you've seen it all, Murphy always seems to have another scary story up his sleeve. The frustration (or excitement) for fans, however, is his infamous tendency to keep the seasons' themes and details well under wraps. Ahead of each season, he releases a few clues for fans to devour and dissect. This is what fans are working with so far: