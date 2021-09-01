By now, you may have heard about the ~dramz~ going down between Kourtney Kardashian, her exes, and her new man, Travis Barker. Kardashian is blissfully happy in her new relationship, and hasn’t been shy about flaunting that fact on the ‘gram. Her followers are eating up their steamy PDA content, but not everyone is loving it. Scott Disick seems to have a problem with the photos and wasn’t afraid to say so in a new set of leaked DMs. Now, his girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, might have inserted herself into the conversation as well. That being said, what she had to say might surprise you.

Kardashian and Barker made things Instagram official in February, and their romance has been going strong ever since. Judging from their romantic vacations and frequent date nights, her ex-boyfriends are far from her mind. Unfortunately, at least one of her former flames can’t say the same.

On Aug. 31, one of Kourt’s exes, Younes Bendjima, took to his Instagram Story to share screenshots of a DM he reportedly received from Disick. In the message, Disick threw major shade about Kardashian’s PDA pics.

Jeff Bottari/UFC/Getty Images

“Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick wrote to Benjima. In Bendjima’s defense, he wanted no part in the shade fest and told Disick he’s “happy” for his ex.

Enter Hamlin, who was may have been more understanding about the situation than anyone. She seemingly responded to the situation with a cryptic quote on her own Instagram story. While she easily could have been upset her boyfriend is still caught up on his ex, the message urged everyone to give him a break.

“Let’s be nicer to each other. We’re all trying our best,” the quote read.

Instagram

It’s possible Hamlin’s quote wasn’t in response to the drama, but the timing of her post certainly made it seem that way. She wasn’t the only one who may have cryptically responded to the messy situation. Kourtney Kardashian shared a bible verse on Twitter the same day which read, “John 15:7. If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you.”

Is this the last bit of drama fans will see from Disick? Doubtful. But Kardashian had made it clear that shade about her new relationship is no skin off her back.