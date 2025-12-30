Alabama Barker Explains Why Her Dad Bought Her Lingerie For Christmas

Alabama Barker didn’t exactly get everything she wanted for Christmas (even though it sure seemed like she did). Sure, Travis Barker’s youngest daughter reportedly raked in over $200K in designer gifts, which she showed off in a lengthy video — but that hefty haul came with some unexpected backlash. After Alabama posed with all of the lingerie her dad had gifted her, the comments took a turn. And now, Alabama is firing back.

Alabama put all of her Christmas gifts on display in a Dec. 27 TikTok video, and the scene-stealers were definitely the lacy undergarments from her father. “OK, so, my dad went a little crazy at Agent Provocateur,” Alabama said, holding up a collection of corsets and see-through nighties.

Though she clarified that Travis got a lot of help from his wife Kourtney Kardashian and an Agent Provocateur worker who is close with Alabama, several commenters were weirded out by lingerie as a father’s holiday present to his daughter.

The negativity didn’t go unnoticed by Alabama. Two days after her Christmas haul video, the influencer scolded critics of her father’s presents.

“Hold on, I have to go on a f*cking rant,” Alabama said in a Dec. 29 TikTok video. “Why the f*ck are you guys trying to make this lingerie thing a thing? It’s never going to be a thing, Gretchen!” she seethed, quoting Mean Girls.

“Kourtney picked out the lingerie. Kourtney!” Alabama continued. “You think my dad’s like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go pick out my daughter’s lingerie’? No! It was on my Christmas list, and he wanted to make it happen for me, so he let Kourtney go and pick out the lingerie. God forbid a girl wanted cute panties and bras!”

Alabama concluded the video by saying she is not going to show off her holiday gifts anymore because of this experience. “Like literally, leave me alone!” Alabama said. “I’m literally never going to do another Christmas haul. I hate you guys!”