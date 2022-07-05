Adele Updated Fans On When She’ll (Finally) Kick Off Her Vegas Residency

Adele announced she’ll at long last be heading to Las Vegas in the near future. On Friday, July 1, the singer performed at London’s BST Hyde Park festival where she said new dates for the postponed residency could be coming “very, very soon.” As caught in a fan video posted on Twitter, Adele also said she’s waiting on one piece of equipment to finalize the show.

While she didn’t provide a specific date on when the residency would begin, this is a welcome (though vague) update. As you might recall, the “Easy On Me” singer was supposed to take the stage on the Vegas Strip back in January.

In November 2021, Adele excitedly announced that a Las Vegas residency was in the works. She was set to takeover the The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from January to April 2022. This grand series would have been Adele’s first Vegas residency, titled Weekends with Adele.

However, just a day before the residency would set to begin, the “Easy On Me” singer tearfully announced on Jan. 20 that she would be postponing the series. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said in the video shared on social media. “We tried absolutely everything we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays.”

She then said half of her crew, at the time, had contracted COVID-19. “We’ve run out of time, and I’m so upset,” she said. “I’m really embarrassed, and I’m so sorry to everyone who traveled.”

Though Adele had largely stayed quiet about the delay for the past few months, she also recently opened up about it while appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs on July 3. She told BBC host Lauren Laverne that she was not satisfied with the state of the show. “I’m like, the show’s not good enough,” she said.

Adele also addressed why she didn’t provide fans with updates about the state of the show until now. “Of course, I can be someone on TikTok or Instagram Live everyday being like ‘I’m working on it,’” she said. “Of course, I’m working on it. I’m not going to update you if I ain’t got nothing to update you with; that only leads to more disappointment.”

That didn’t mean Adele wasn’t aware of her fan’s disappointment. In fact, the singer told BBC she felt like a “shell of a person” after axing the residency. “I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment, and I was devastated. And I was frightened about, you know, letting them down, and I thought I could put it together and make it work, and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision,” she said.

When Laverne asked Adele how she processed the backlash for delaying the shows, the singer said that she had to wait it out. “Just grieve the shows and get over the guilt. But, yeah, it was brutal,” she said.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adele performed two scintillating performances in Hyde Park over the weekend, and her powerhouse shows are proof that her residency might just be worth the wait.