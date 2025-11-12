Adele Is Making Her Acting Debut

Adele has already conquered the music world, and now she’s taking her talents to the silver screen. The singer has just been cast in her first-ever film role, and she’ll be making her acting debut alongside some of the biggest names in the biz.

Adele is one of the many stars of the upcoming operatic drama Cry to Heaven. The film, which marks Tom Ford’s first directorial feature in nearly decade, will also be helmed by Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Colin Firth, Hunter Schafer, and Thandiwe Newton. The full cast is rounded out with Lux Pascal, Mark Strong, Paul Bettany, Ciarán Hinds, George MacKay, Owen Cooper, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Josephine Thiesen, Theodore Pellerin, Daryl McCormack, Cassian Bilton, and Hauk Hannemann.

None of the roles have been revealed yet, but it’s very likely that Adele may contribute some new original music in addition to acting, given that the film’s source material is all about singing. The movie is adapting Anne Rice’s 1982 novel of the same name, which chronicles the dramatic relationship between two talented soprano singers in 18th century Italy who compete to rise to the top of the opera scene. So, prepare to hear Adele hit the high notes like never before.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Along with serving as Adele’s first film acting role, Cry to Heaven is also designer Tom Ford’s return to filmmaking after a long hiatus. He’s previously written and directed 2009’s A Single Man and 2016’s Nocturnal Animals. Cry to Heaven reunites Ford with a few stars from those movies, including Firth, Hoult, and Taylor Johnson.

It sounds like it’ll be a bit of a wait for Cry to Heaven to hit theaters, although not too long. It is in pre-production at the moment, according to Deadline, which first announced the film. Filming is slated to begin right after the new year, with a theatrical release date projected for the fall of 2026. That’s right — Adele is coming for awards season.