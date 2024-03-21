Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, sit in a class of celebrities who fell in love while working together. It’s a tale as old as time; however, their romance has been a source of a lot of discourse over the years. That’s because the couple has a pretty significant age gap (24 years, to be exact). It seems Aaron’s aware of the criticism, as he recently addressed his marriage to Rolling Stone UK.

On Mar. 20, Aaron was profiled in the outlet’s April/May issue. There, he reflected on how people have judged him for decisions in his personal life. “What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their 20s, I was doing when I was 13,” Aaron said, his following words strongly pointed at his marriage. “You’re doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me.”

Aaron and Sam first met in 2008, when he auditioned to star in her John Lennon biopic, Nowhere Boy. At the time, Aaron was 19 and Sam was 42. They filmed the movie that following year, and claimed that though they had a connection, they kept their relationship “strictly professional.” The two later got married in 2012, and now have two daughters.

Their relationship has started many conversations on X (formerly known as Twitter), especially in January 2023. That month, unsubstantiated rumors circulated that Aaron had cheated on his wife with his Bullet Train costar, Joey King. Neither of them addressed the speculations; however, there were many users who hoped the scandal was true — largely because Aaron and King are closer in age. And recently, the discourse has picked up steam again following rumors that Aaron might be the next James Bond.

This isn’t the first time the Taylor-Johnsons have addressed the public’s interest in their age gap. In a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sam defended her marriage.

“If I gave a second thought to other people, I would be the unhappiest person, probably still in a miserable marriage,” she said at the time. “People like to talk about it. I’m like, ‘Yeah, but it works better than my last marriage. It’s lasted longer than a lot of my friends’ marriages.’”

While social media isn’t always here for this marriage, at least they agree on one thing: Aaron would be a ~chef’s kiss~ addition to the 007 universe.