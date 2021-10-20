Move Over, TikTok – Addison Rae Is Headed To Your Snapchat

Addison Rae hit the big screen in 2021 with her first feature film, He’s All That, and now she’s headed to the small screen — on your cell phone. The TikTok superstar (who was briefly banned from the app, but don’t worry, she’s back now) is getting her very own Snapchat show, and it sounds like fans will get a front row seat to what her life is really like. It’s time to get excited, because Addison Rae's Snapchat series Addison Rae Goes Home will be here before you know it.

According to Variety, Rae’s new unscripted series will document her first trip back to her Louisiana hometown since relocating to Los Angeles. The show also promises to show “a more personal side than fans have ever seen before.” So, when can fans expect to see Rae’s new show hit the Snapchat app? The series is currently slated to premiere in 2022.

After the show announcement hit the internet, Rae took to Instagram to share her excitement. She posted a promo photo on her IG story, which featured the cover art for the series. “Soooo excited for y’all to watch this!!” she wrote. The promo pic featured a family photo with her parents and siblings, so it seems fans will get a chance to see their family dynamic for the first time. Of course, fans have seen plenty of Rae’s mom, Sheri Easterling, who has become quite the social media star herself.

Instagram

Rae isn’t the first social media starlet to make her way onto the Snapchat app. Charli and Dixie D’Amelio also were tapped by the app to co-star in a competition show titled Charli vs. Dixie. Snapchat hasn’t revealed a specific release date for Addison Rae Goes Home just yet, but with the new year fast approaching, fans have something to look forward to in 2022. Between TikTok, Snapchat, and her ever-growing Instagram fanbase, Rae could soon dominate every app out there.