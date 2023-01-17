This Year's Gov Ball Lineup Is A Perfect Excuse To Visit NYC

New York City will be the place to be this summer. If you needed an excuse to make the trip to the Big Apple, wait until you see the lineup for the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival: It includes everyone from Lizzo and Lil Nas X to Kim Petras and Omar Apollo. And guess what? That’s just a taste of what you can expect because the full lineup features over 60 artists across different genres.

The 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival will mark the event’s 12th year. Although it’s been held in New York since 2011, it’s changed locations several times. The two most recent festivals were held at Citi Field, but this year, it’s moving to a brand-new location in Queens. Tickets are set to go on sale soon, so if you’re planning on buying, here’s everything you need to know about the festival.

2023 Governors Ball Date

The 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival will take place across three days from Friday, June 9, to Sunday, June 11.

2023 Governors Ball Location

Unlike the past two years, the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival will be heading to Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York. According to a press release, the location is where several historical events have taken place, including two World’s Fairs and the annual US Open.

2023 Governors Ball Lineup

On June 9, Lizzo will headline the first day of the festival, which will also include performers like Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Diplo, Omar Apollo, and Kim Petras. Meanwhile, Odesza will perform on the second day as well as artists like Lil Baby, Aespa, Rina Sawayama, Lauv, Oliver Tree, and Finneas.

Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images

Steve Jennings/WireImage/Getty Images

Finally, Kendrick Lamar will headline the third day of the festival. The lineup that day will also include Lil Nas X, Giveon, Sofi Tukker, Pusha T, and girl in red.

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images

Check out the full lineup below.

2023 Governors Ball Ticket Info

According to a press release, Citi® cardmembers can purchase pre-sale tickets for the festival from Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. ET through Jan. 19 at 11:59 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, fans who sign up for early access tickets will be able to begin purchasing tickets on Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. ET. A general sale will soon follow. Ticket prices range from $139 to $2,499, depending on how many days and which ticket package you’re interested in. The official Governors Ball Music Festival website has the full cost breakdown.