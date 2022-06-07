Get in, hotties, because it’s officially music festival season. As if temperatures weren’t hot enough, the iHeartMusicRadio Music Festival is ramping up the heat with a blazing group of headliners, and the September festival can’t come soon enough.

On June 7, iHeartRadio released the lineup for their Las Vegas festival which runs from Sept. 23 through Sept. 24. Familiar names set to perform include Nicki Minaj, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, and Sam Smith. Suddenly, I need to start looking for flights to Vegas.

The two-day event, which will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will kick off on Sept. 23 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Other major performers include Black Eyed Peas, LL Cool J, Maren Morris, and Lionel Richie. Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, The Black Keys, and Pete Benatar & Neil Giraldo round-out the list.

On Sept. 24, the festival’s additional Daytime Stage will premiere at AREA15, and it will feature a separate set of performers, including Avril Lavigne, WILLOW, Maggie Rogers, and Latto. Chlöe, Big Time Rush (talk about nostalgic), 5 Seconds of Summer (talk about nostalgic, again), GAYLE, Carly Pearce, Girl in Red, Lauv, Lauren Spencer-Smith, and more will also perform on the Daytime Stage.

In addition to these show-stopping performances, the stacked festival will also feature some special surprises. According to iHeartRadio, fan zones and other interactive experiences will be present.

With iHeartRadio adopting a virtual format, fans will be able to stream their faves on both The CW app and CWTV.com. Now, you can unabashedly scream the lyrics to your favorite songs from the comfort of your home.

If watching on screen doesn’t fulfill that concert void, listeners can score tickets to the event. Presale tickets (which are accessible to Capital One cardholders) to both the main festival and the separate Daytime Stage will begin on Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. General public tickets will be available two days later on June 17, and can be purchased through AXS.com. The price of tickets has not yet been publicized.

For headliners like Halsey, iHeartRadio Music Festival is just one stop in a year full of touring. Halsey is currently on tour for their Love and Power tour, which is taking place at outdoor-only venues.

Prior to iHeartRadio Fest, Minaj will also perform at Essence Festival in New Orleans on July 1. Yes, that’s less than a month away.

Between Essence Fest, Governor’s Ball, Lollapalooza, and so many more summer festivals, here’s to another year of sonic fun in the sun.