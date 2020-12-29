No, 2021 might not be the clean, pandemic-free slate everyone hoped it would be, but there are still plenty of things to celebrate — especially if you're one of the four zodiac signs who will explore sexually in 2021. (Because hi, sex is fun.) Exploring your sexuality helps you learn a lot about the world, other people, and most importantly, yourself.

You may recall Jupiter and Saturn's Great Conjunction, which occurred on Dec. 21, 2020. TBH, Saturn's expansive vibes and Jupiter's call to discipline look really sexy after the claustrophobic, chaotic year that was 2020. But the cool part about this recent Great Conjunction is that Saturn and Jupiter aligned in Aquarius, a sign that's all about advocacy, philanthropy, and innovation.

In that same spirit of exploration, it's worth noting which signs are blazing a trail in the bedroom this year, now that Shot Girl Summer is in full swing I asked astrologers Jade Salzano and Kara Kamenski, aka The Astro Babes, about which signs are thotting it up in 2021 and here's what they had to say. (And whether you're one of the following signs or not, discuss COVID-19 precautions with the person you're dating to make sure you're on the same page.)

Capricorn: Lean Into Power Play Shutterstock If there's one thing Capricorn does well, it's work. According to Salzano and Kamenski, this drive is seeping into the bedroom as Cap gets serious about sex in 2021. "Intimacy, deep soul-bonding connections, and power play dynamics in the bedroom will become very prominent for Capricorn," the Astro Babes tell Elite Daily. "Pluto, the planet of transformation, will be in Capricorn, further enhancing the need to take intimacy to the next level." According to the Babes, Caps are being drawn to BDSM exploration or tantric sex this year. "Pluto deals a lot with control, so we can see Capricorns bring this darker side of them into the bedroom with handcuffs or blindfolds." If you're a Cap wanting to make the most of this astrological forecast, brush up on BDSM education, consent, and safe words. It’s especially important for BDSM newbies to decide what they’re comfortable with and find partners who can introduce them to kink in a fun, safe, and consensual way. Getting plugged in (ahem) to a BDSM community can be a great way to start exploring.

Aquarius: Keep An Open, Freaky Mind Aquarians are experiencing next-level satisfaction in 2021. The Astro Babes attribute this to both Jupiter and Saturn being in Aquarius. "With added confidence from Jupiter, Aquarius will desire to make bold moves in the bedroom in order to impress their partners," the Astro Babes say. "Setting boundaries and having safe words in play are a must." Yes, boundary-setting and safe words can be important for anyone who wants to explore in the bedroom. But they are particularly important for Aquarius, who is wading into uncharted territory right now. Aquarians are open-minded and always down to try new things, but chances are they’re used to being in control in the bedroom and doing things their own way. This is the perfect time to switch things up and let your partner take the lead sometimes, too. "Aquarius will have a desire for light-hearted, friends-with-benefits connections that allow them to explore their sexual freedom," the Babes explain, adding this may include threesomes. Have fun, Aquarius, but be sure to check in with yourself and use protection, of course!

Pisces: Embrace Your Creativity CreativeDJ/E+/Getty Images Alexa, play "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield. In 2021, the Astro Babes say Pisces "will be letting go of all inhibitions surrounding sexuality." Neptune has been in Pisces since 2011, and this planet is known for being dreamy and imaginative. That's where Pisces' inventiveness comes in. The Babes foresee Pisces trying out roleplay, along with sexting or any other sexual activity that's heavy on imagination. If there’s one thing a Pisces is great at, it’s creativity, so consider this your year to try out those secret fantasies IRL. "Sexual healing will also be something Pisces may dabble in, including sex magick — a way of integrating masturbation as a means of manifestation," the Babes say. As with all things sexual and mystical, it'll help to hit the books, Pisces. Luckily, there are plenty of awesome sexperts to follow on Instagram who can help you explore your desires in a fun, no-judgment way (which is how all sex should be!). No doubt you'll continue to use your famed water-sign intuition to guide you.

Taurus: Leave Your Comfort Zone (No, Seriously) Taurus' greatest strengths, especially as a fixed earth sign, are stability and reliability. For the most part, a Taurus is perfectly happy in a steady, loving relationship, especially when they’re having great sex on a consistent basis. That being said, Taureans can definitely get a little kinky sometimes, even if they’re too stubborn to admit it right away. The Babes expect Taurus to step outside of their sexual comfort zone in 2021. Especially as a planet of change and innovation, Uranus in Taurus sparks this sign's desire to try new things. "Taurus will be taking the 'I’ll try anything once mentality' to a whole new level in 2021, allowing themselves to explore beyond what they are typically comfortable with," the Babes explain. And hey, even if they go right back to their old routines next year, they’ll be proud of themselves for this foray into new territory. Taurus might also be drawn to BDSM this year The Astro Babes add they'll likely explore their kinks through FaceTime sex, and in general, they'll have a digital-first approach to their sex life. (Consider this pandemic dating 2.0, but a lot more fun and less stressful.) "It is likely that most of their connections will begin online. Dating apps are definitely a must for all single Taureans in 2021," the Babes say. That being said, Taurus, enlist your roommates to take some fresh dating app profile pics and ask your group chat to pick the cutest one.

After a dumpster fire year like 2020, 2021 feels like a sweet reprieve with endless potential. If you're a Cap, a Pisces, a Taurus, or an Aquarius, lucky you! Read up on BDSM, switch your DMs to "open," and add some condoms to your shopping cart. This year is already one to remember, and not just for the wild memories you’re about to create in the bedroom.

