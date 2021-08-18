Tyler C.'s Tweet After Reportedly Splitting From Camila Is V Cryptic

Though Tyler Cameron still hasn’t confirmed whether he and Camila Kendra have split, I can confirm that the Bachelorette alum’s latest tweet is cryptic AF. On Aug. 17, he took to Twitter to write, “The things people say and do to save face is quite comical,” and then, just in case anyone missed it, he also posted a screenshot of the tweet to his IG Stories. Tyler Cameron’s tweet after his Camila Kendra breakup may not have directly addressed the rumors, but it definitely has me intrigued, as it appears to throw shade — but is it at Kendra?

ICYMI, reports first emerged announcing Cameron and Kendra’s split on Aug. 9, after the couple had been together for just about eight months. One insider told The Sun that the breakup was “unexpected” and happened on “bad terms,” while another told Page Six that “things took a turn.” That same day, a source for Us Weekly claimed Kendra was the one to end things, as it was “time for her to refocus on her own very lucrative career.” The insider added, “Things were going well until they weren’t. Friends were surprised things ended so quickly.”

To make matters even messier, rumors began spreading that Kendra was already romancing someone new: Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. On Aug. 16, Kendra posted a selfie that appeared to have been taken in Hamilton’s home (while wearing what looked like Hamilton’s shirt), but a rep for Kendra denied any romance. “Camila and Lewis are absolutely not dating. They are just friends and nothing more,” her rep said in a statement to Us Weekly on Aug. 17. And not long after, Cameron posted his v cryptic tweet. Hmm...

tylerjcameron3 on Instagram

But wait — there’s more! Kendra may not be romancing Hamilton (despite what Cameron’s shady tweet implies), but it’s possible Cameron is already seeing someone new himself. On Aug. 8, just a day before news of his reported breakup with Kendra emerged, celeb gossip Instagram DeuxMoi shared a pic of what looked like Cameron with another lady. Per an insider, Cameron was reportedly spotted in Jacksonville Beach with a “blonde girl” who was “all over him.” Oh, really?

DeuxMoi on Instagram

Just about a week later, DeuxMoi shared another message from an insider, who claimed to have spotted Cameron leaving a Manhattan restaurant with a “mystery blonde,” but it “didn’t seem like a date at all.” Was he with the same blonde woman both times? Is the woman more than a friend? Your guess is as good as mine!

DeuxMoi on Instagram

In conclusion, I have no idea why Cameron and Kendra split (or whether they even did split), but I imagine it’s only a matter of time before new details emerge.