Tristan Left A Lovey-Dovey Comment On Khloé's Pic With True Despite Their Split

The Tristan Thompson-Khloé Kardashian saga is just way too much to keep track of at this point. After the pair reportedly split again in June 2021, there’s been a lot of conflicting actions, it seems. Now, Tristan Thompson has commented on Khloé Kardashian’s pic amid the split rumors, and TBH, there’s a lot to unpack.

Although it seems like Thompson and Kardashian have called it quits (maybe for good this time?), True’s dad is making an effort to show that he still cares. Kardashian posted a cute thread of photos on Instagram on Friday, June 25, featuring her daughter True Thompson. "158 Million!!!! Thank you!!! We love you!!! Love my bestie and I,” wrote the proud mama. In the pic, True is kissing her mom on the cheek. Thompson posted two red heart emojis in the comments section.

For a refresher, Thompson and Kardashian reportedly broke up around mid-June. The news broke on Monday, June 21, when Page Six reported that the pair had split about a year after they reunited in August 2020. There was also a report from Daily Mail that claimed Thompson attended a party on June 18 and acted pretty sus, as though he was single. The latest cheating scandal is that Thompson allegedly had an affair with Instagram model Sydney Chase while still in a relationship with Kardashian, so it’s basically the assumption that this last scandal has killed off Thompson’s chances.

On June 23, People reported that a source close to the couple said they’d decided it was best to end things. "They are not together right now," the source reportedly said. "The ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloé. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan."

Meanwhile, a second source told the publication that Thompson and Kardashian "are trying to be on good terms.”

During the couple’s reconciliation, Kardashian said she wanted more kids with Thompson on the two-part Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion, detailing the process of trying to find a surrogate. "It's a very tedious, hard process. And it was interesting because [my sister] Kim [Kardashian] went through the journey, and I swear it felt like she said, 'I want to get pregnant,' and two weeks later she found a surrogate," she said.

Kardashian continued to explain that the process was partially so difficult due to the COVID pandemic. "I did have one, and then it fell through,” Kardashian said. “There's so many tests they have to do and all these things. So I'm still on that journey. It's just, I thought it would be a much easier process. And it's not. It's challenging for me."

As far as whether the pair will stay broken up for good is yet to be seen, but a source close to Kardashian told E! News on June 21 that “Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him.” The source also added, “She’s done and says she will not go back.”

Although the pair have split, it seems like Thompson is still showing he’s there for his daughter True and Kardashian.