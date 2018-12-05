Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had quite a year. Between dealing with a cheating scandal and welcoming baby True into the world, this celebrity couple has been through lots of ups and downs in 2018. But they’re still going strong and that means there could be a sibling for True on the horizon. So, will Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have more kids? Well, if a new report from Us Weekly is any indication, they are definitely trying for baby number two! In a Dec. 5 report from the magazine, a source close to the situation revealed that Kardashian is anxious to have another baby even in spite of all the romantic issues she and Thompson have navigated over the last eight months since True was born.

Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian’s team regarding the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to Us Weekly, Thompson and Kardashian “are trying for another baby” as we speak! Kardashian is especially keen to welcome a new baby into the fold. “She isn’t pregnant yet, but they are actively trying. Khloé loves being a mom. She wants True to have a sibling,” the source said.

The news of a potential baby number two comes as a surprise, especially since many recent reports have claimed that Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship has been slowing down a bit.

In a Nov. 7 report from People magazine, a source close to the couple revealed that Thompson’s cheating scandal has taken a toll on the relationship, which isn’t terribly shocking.

“Dealing with Tristan’s cheating has been very difficult for Khloé. When they have had good moments, she forgets about how hurt she got, but then when she gets reminded, she still gets upset,” People’s source explained at the time. “She doesn’t define her relationship with Tristan — she only talks about him as True’s dad.”

So, just a month ago, there were reports surfacing that Kardashian and Thompson weren’t exactly on the best track romantically. People’s source also said that Kardashian was trying her best to make do with what she had with Thompson.

“On the outside, she acts all tough, but it still gets to her. But what it comes down to is that Khloé wants True to grow up in a family with both parents,” the source said in the Nov. 7 report. “She wants True to spend as much time with her dad as possible. She believes that True needs a mom and dad in her life.”

So, considering what People’s source said back in November, it’s interesting that Kardashian is thinking of expanding her family.

Us Weekly now reports that Kardashian’s friends and family are concerned for her, but the magazine’s source explained that Kardashian feels she and Thompson are “fine.”

“In her mind, she and Tristan are fine,” the source said before adding that “nothing will stop” Kardashian from moving forward with her plans for a second baby with Thompson.

Well, if that’s what Kardashian wants, then she’s certainly capable of making her own decisions, no matter what anyone thinks. Good for her!