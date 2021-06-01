Uh, Travis May Have Liked A Comment Shading Amelia Gray

Travis Barker might not be so fond of Scott Disick and his girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin’s 19-year age gap. After the Instagram fan account KardashianVideo shared a Deuxmoi report about the drummer and Kourtney Kardashian having a date night with the duo on May 28, it seems Travis Barker liked a comment shading Amelia Gray Hamlin in the post. According to KardashianVideo’s screenshot, an Instagram user commented, “It’s so odd to me. Like, what does a 2001 baby have to do [with] these grown-a** people? I know that dinner was awkward as hell,” and Barker apparently couldn’t help but give the comment a double-tap. Hmm...

Disick has reportedly been dating Hamlin since October 2020, which is a few months before Barker and Kardashian went public with their relationship in February 2021. And though their rumored double date seemed to indicate all is A-OK between Disick and Kardashian, the exes are reportedly having issues with communication. “They don’t communicate much unless it has to do with their kids,” a source claimed to Us Weekly on May 21. “Scott’s been in Miami with Amelia and, honestly, things haven’t been the same since KUWTK stopped filming and Kourtney and Travis began dating. Scott feels not just disconnected from Kourtney, but also all the Kardashians.”

Not long after Kardashian attended Disick’s birthday party on May 24 (which Hamlin also attended, obv), a source for Entertainment Tonight claimed Kardashian is “unbothered” by Disick and Hamlin’s relationship... which, apparently, bothers Disick. “He wishes Kourtney was more affected by it, like he is about Kourtney and Travis,” the source claimed. But while Kardashian has never commented on Disick and Hamlin’s romance herself, Barker’s reported like may indicate he has #opinions of his own.

Though there seems to be endless drama between Kardashian, Barker, and their exes, it seems things couldn’t be going better in Hamlin’s world. On May 4, the model showed off a new sticker she put on her phone of Disick wearing a crown and tuxedo. "Lord Disick," Hamlin jokingly called him in her Instagram Story. Then, on May 26, she took to Instagram to give her beau a sweet shout-out. “Happy birthday, my love. You light up my life and make my world better,” Hamlin wrote. Cute!

It’s unclear whether Barker actually intended to shade Hamlin and Disick’s age gap, but either way, I’d pay big money to know what these four discussed on their rumored double date.