Big news for all of you #skourtney stans out there: Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian reunited for his 38th birthday. While Disick doesn’t actually turn the big 3-8 until May 26, his friends and family kicked off the festivities with a birthday bash on May 24. Fans noticed that Kardashian was one of the many guests in attendance as the Poosh founder posted a video of herself and pal Sia at the event to her Instagram Stories.

This is *major* news for anyone who’s been Keeping Up as of late because Kardashian and Disick have apparently not been on the best terms since she entered a relationship with Travis Barker. "Scott and Kourtney have a tense relationship right now primarily because he's been focusing on his new life in Miami and because of Kourtney getting serious with Travis," a source reportedly told E! News on May 12. "They are barely speaking. It's hard for him to see Kourtney in love with someone else."

Despite the reported tension, fans were happy to see that Kardashian was still down to help her ex celebrate his birthday. Her sisters, Kim and Khloé, were also in attendance at the bash as were the three children she shares with Disick. Sadly, there are no shots online of her with Disick from the event. But, to be fair, hanging with her ex might have been extra awk for Kardashian, as his new girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin was also in attendance.

ICYMI: Fans first linked Hamlin, 19, and Disick back in October of 2020 when they were spotted reportedly arriving at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party in the same car. Things have seemingly progressively gotten more serious since then, with them becoming Instagram Official on Valentine's Day 2021.

To help her beau ring in another year around the sun, Hamlin went all out by purchasing him his very own Harley Davidson motorcycle. “New Harley can’t complain,” Disick captioned Instagram Story videos of himself riding the bike in the driveway. He later added, “Thanks @ameliagray.”

During a virtual appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, Hamlin’s mom Lisa Rinna opened up about meeting Disick for the first time. Rinna noted Disick is "very nice" and "more handsome in person," before concluding of the relationship: "It is what it is, guys. It is what it is." Hmm… I'll let you read between the lines on that one.