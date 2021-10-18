Don’t feel too badly that Tia Booth didn’t find love on Bachelor in Paradise. The three-time Bachelor alum might have left the beach alone (all while lugging some pretty heavy suitcases through the sand), but she still ended up with her own perfect dance partner, so to speak. On Oct. 17, she shared a sweet video introducing her boyfriend, Taylor Mock, to her followers. “Not gonna lie. It’s been nice keeping this to myself, but it’s about time y’all know too,” she wrote.

Mock, a Nashville native, also shared an announcement on his own page. “It’s hard to put into words how you truly feel about someone you love,” he wrote. “I guess I’ll keep it as simple as I’ve never felt more alive than when I’m with you.” He posted a slideshow of pictures of the two cuddling up close — although it’s unclear when they first got together, some of the images appear to have been taken at an event Mock attended in July 2021.

The relationship update was met with excitement from many members of Bachelor Nation, including recent Paradise alums Natasha Parker, Riley Christian, and Becca Kufrin. On Oct. 18, Booth thanked her followers for their support. “It’s really scary sometimes to put someone else out there on my page,” she said in an Instagram Story. “I tend to overshare about myself… but if someone else is involved, it’s just a little scarier, so it was just nice to kind of have that to myself for a little bit. But I appreciate all the love.”

Booth’s attempts at finding love on-screen haven’t been as successful: She first competed on Arie Luyendyk, Jr.’s 2018 season of The Bachelor, only to be sent home after her hometown visit. The same year, she attempted to date Colton Underwood on Bachelor in Paradise, but things didn’t work out. On the most recent season of Paradise, though, Booth connected with several guys: She went on dates with Kenny Braasch and Blake Monar, gave a rose to James Bonsall, and shared a kiss with Aaron Clancy.

“Stepping outside that safe comfort zone is terrifying, but MAN is it rewarding! If you’re thinking about taking a chance on something, anything, just DO IT,” Booth wrote on Instagram immediately after the Oct. 6 finale. “I may be done dating on tv, but I have a feeling the best is yet to come.” Suddenly, that caption makes a lot of sense.