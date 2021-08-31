Tia Booth's Relationship History Goes Beyond Colton Underwood

If you watched Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, then you likely know all about Tia Booth’s complicated history with Colton Underwood. Following her stint on The Bachelor Season 22, where she dated Arie Luyendyk Jr., Booth and Underwood connected and briefly dated, but they seemingly broke things off before Underwood appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. The former football star then went on to reconnect with Booth in Paradise — but things didn’t quite work out. Luckily, Tia Booth’s relationship history goes beyond Underwood, as she went on to find love with someone outside of Bachelor Nation.

In November 2018, Booth went public with steel executive Cory Cooper, who she went on to date for just about a year before Booth announced their split in October 2019 with a lengthy Instagram post. “No, I am no longer in a relationship. I am fine. He is fine," she wrote, comparing the announcement to ripping off a Band-Aid. "At this stage of life, we are better as friends. He is a very private person and will freak when he reads this, but I wanted to address it myself." She explained she wanted to remain vulnerable with her followers, because "it’s humbling that all of you take the time to care about what’s going on in my life — the good and the bad."

Since announcing her breakup with Cooper, Booth has seemingly remained single (as far as fans know, anyway), which is likely why she decided to join the cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. Following her split with Underwood back in 2018, Booth swore off finding love on reality TV, but perhaps her luck will be different this time around. And while she may have initially been a little salty about her BIP breakup with Underwood, she’s made it clear there’s no bad blood between herself and her ex.

After Underwood came out as gay in April 2021, Booth showed him support on Instagram. In a Story clapping back at social media trolls who criticized her for remaining silent, Booth wrote, “@coltonunderwood knows how I feel. Love who you wanna love.” You to love see it!

tiarachel91 on Instagram

It’s unclear what the future holds for Booth in Paradise, but here’s hoping she finally gets her happy ending.