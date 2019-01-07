Tia Booth's Instagram Roasting Colton Underwood Before 'The Bachelor' Premiere Is So Epic

Tia Booth is at it again! The former Bachelor contestant took to her Instagram on Monday, Jan. 7, to share some choice words for her former beau Colton Underwood. Underwood is, of course, the new star of The Bachelor and will be doing his best to find love this season. Ahead of the premiere, Booth posted a message for Underwood that’s as interesting as it is surprising. Tia Booth’s Instagram roasting Colton Underwood will probably make you chuckle!

In her Instagram post, Booth shared a photo of herself and Underwood hanging out at the gym. In the photo, Underwood is shirtless and showing off his muscles while Booth is dressed in black pants and a sports bra. They look super cute and comfy together.

In the caption of the photo, Booth wrote:

Hey @coltonunderwood remember that time you wore a sleeveless sweatshirt at the beach and we realized we were 0% compatible and solely meant to be supportive friends?... Well here’s my support. Now keep your damn shirt on and go find you a gal🌹#thiswasafterparadise #yeahitspossible #calmyourtits #thirsty #extra #allingoodfun

That’s not what you were expecting, was it? If you thought her Instagram post was going to be full of rehashed drama, then you’re way behind, my friend!

Take a look at Booth’s Instagram post roasting Underwood:

Booth and Underwood are long past the drama they’ve both experienced over the past year. As you may recall, Booth and Underwood were both on Bachelor in Paradise in the summer of 2018 and came together for a short while before realizing they just couldn’t make a romantic relationship work. And that whole situation, which played out in very dramatic fashion for the cameras, is what Booth is seemingly referencing in her post.

In any case, the two have moved on from all that and have become really good friends. While Underwood will be trying his luck on this season of The Bachelor, Booth has already moved on romantically. Booth is currently dating Corey Cooper, the Executive Vice President of Cooper Steel, his family’s steel company.

E! News first broke the news back in November 2018 that Booth and Cooper were, indeed, an item. Elite Daily reached out to Booth’s reps for comment at the time, but did not hear back.

Here’s a look at Booth with her new beau Corey Cooper:

In any case, a source for E! News revealed that Booth and Cooper were happy together and that Booth was traveling from Arkansas to Tennessee just to see him.

"Tia is dating Cory Cooper. She has been traveling back and forth to Nashville recently within the past month to visit him and they are very happy," the source said at the time.

So, Booth has been over Underwood for quite a while now. No drama to see here! And that’s actually great news because it means that both Booth and Underwood have grown a lot since their time on Bachelor in Paradise and they’ve finally figured out what they want in a relationship. With any luck, Underwood will find the girl of his dreams on The Bachelor.