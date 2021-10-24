Well, it looks like we have some new love birds in town. Star of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl, Thomas Doherty, gave off some pretty big Max Wolfe energy on his Instagram on October 23 when he went IG official with his new girlfriend, Yasmin Wijnaldum. The steamy post comes months after speculation that the two were dating — some reports have linked the pair together as early April. The two were pretty comfortable with each other at the Gossip Girl premiere in New York on June 30, still, nothing was confirmed. But in true Gossip Girl fashion, nothing stays a secret for long.

The 26-year-old shared an intimate pic of himself and Wijnaldum snuggled up in bed together, but left no comment and didn’t tag Wijnaldum in the photo. This is no problem for Gossip Girl though, as Wijnaldum commented a single red heart on the photo leading a lot of fans to congratulate the new cute couple. Plus, Doherty made it easy to put the clues together, as Wijnaldum is one of the only four people he follows on IG. The 23-year-old model did not share a photo on her IG profile but has previously shared a pic of her and Doherty together on June 11 and August 30.

So, it definitely looks like those dating rumors are true. I mean, just take one look at the photo...

This is Doherty’s first relationship since he and ex-girlfriend Dove Cameron broke up in October 2020. The two actors, who costarred in the Disney Channel movies Descendants 2 and Descendants 3 together, were going solid for four years before Cameron revealed their breakup at the end of 2020. Since then, Cameron has embraced her queer identity and Doherty has been spotted around town with Wijnaldum, although he hadn’t posted anything about her himself until this bedroom pic.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Something tells me that Doherty has had quite a bit of practice manifesting Chuck Bass energy, and this intimate photo definitely proves that. Here’s hoping for more pics of the new couple now that they’re IG official!