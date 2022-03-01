After getting engaged under a banyan tree in Puerto Rico in January, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are already growing their family. On Feb. 28, the couple debuted their newly adopted kitten on social media with an adorable selfie. You could say this Instagram of Fox and MGK’s new kitten is purr-fect.

The pop-punk singer posted a slideshow of photos, introducing his new furry creature to his fans. “Welcome Whiskey to the gang XX 🔪❤️,” he wrote.

The first pic in the series is a snapshot of Whiskey showing off their teeth while yawning. This is followed by a cute selfie of Fox and MGK. In the selfie, you can see the couple sporting what appears to be matching cheetah-print pajamas. Fox wore a pink set while MGK, who was holding Whiskey, rocked a bright purple version.

The remaining three photos include a solo selfie of MGK cuddling Whiskey, a photo of MGK and Whiskey sleeping next to each other, and a video close-up of Whiskey’s paw.

Whiskey joins a blended family. MGK has one daughter, while Fox shares three children with actor Brian Austin Green. It’s also been a busy several months for the couple. In addition to bringing home a furry family member, the duo is currently planning their wedding which they hope to do as soon as possible. “Megan and MGK know that they are each other's soulmates, so they want to get married sooner than later,” an inside source told Entertainment Tonight on Feb. 10.

Still, MGK revealed they are running into a small dilemma. He can’t find the right venue. In a Feb. 25 interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the singer was asked when he and Fox would officially tie the knot. MGK did not have an answer, saying they have not been able to find a venue that fits their creative vision. “Um, when they can build me a red river with, like, gothic [arches],” he said. “The location is hard, trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision].”

Seems like they have a lot of planning to get to, but luckily having a cat makes everything better in the meantime.