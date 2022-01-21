Megan Fox may be swimming in Lover’s Land with her soon-to-be husband Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker), but her ex-beau is seemingly unaffected by the couple’s bold and boisterous proposal. On Jan. 19, a source claimed to Us Weekly that despite Megan and MGK’s whirlwind romance, her ex-husband Brian Austin Green and his girlfriend Sharna Burgess don’t feel the pressure to rush down the aisle, too. Instead, they’ll keep dating at their own pace.

“Machine Gun Kelly’s proposal to Megan isn’t going to speed up when Brian proposes to Sharna,” the source claimed. “[Brian] and Sharna are very happy and committed to each other.”

Additionally, the source shared that Brian reportedly isn’t even comparing his relationship to his headline-grabbing ex’s. Brian and Megan’s 14-year-long relationship was filled with many ups and downs, officially ending in late 2019. They share three sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

The source added, “They’ve talked about marriage and future plans for sure. Sharna seems to be the one who wants it to happen sooner than later because she wants to start having kids. She’s been having baby fever with all the Dancing With the Stars babies — it’s cute to see. She can’t wait to have a family of her own.”

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan and MGK announced their engagement in January 2022 after nearly a year and a half of dating (a pandemic romance for the ages). Megan’s engagement ring was designed by MGK with love and special interest. He explained on Instagram, “[I] designed it with Stephen Webster to be two [stones]: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) [sic] set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

One thing’s clear: Love is in the air for all this season, and that’s a glimmer of hope we can all cling onto.