The only thing worse than being sick is when your SO is under the weather. And no, not because you might catch whatever they have. If the person you care about most is feeling crappy, then you probably can't help but feel their pain. There are plenty of things you can do to make an ailing SO feel better — like bring them soup, watch their favorite movies with them, or give them a foot massage — but sometimes even a simple text can make them smile. Coming up with texts to send your partner when they're sick can be tricky, but there are better ways to check in on your SO than texting, "How are you feeling?" once an hour.

Comforting a sick person over text doesn't require professional medical training. Sometimes all it takes is finding little ways to let them know you're thinking about them and that you care. Only you can know what sort of gesture your partner will appreciate most, but almost anyone on bedrest could use a message that will make them smile. And not to be insensitive, but your partner might just be contagious, so sending a text might be your best move anyway. Here are just a few comforting messages to make your sick partner feel better over text in no time.

Funny Texts

Everyone needs some sympathy when they're sick, but a little levity might do your partner more good than your pity will. Sending goofy memes, GIFs, and selfies could do a lot to bolster your SO's spirits, and if those don't do the trick, perhaps try one of these light-hearted texts instead. Could you hurry up and get better so we can go back to making out?

On a scale of 1 to 10, how contagious are you? I just want to know if I should wear a mask when I come over.

Sorry if this is super sappy, but I'd do anything to make you feel less crappy.

How do you make a tissue dance? You put a little boogie in it. Hope you're feeling less stuffed up today.

Don't get me wrong, you still look super cute when you're sick, but healthy is definitely a better look for you. Get better soon for both of our sakes!

“I love you even when you’re sick and look disgusting.” — Love Actually, but also me to you RN.

Shorty, I’ma only tell you this once, you the illest… but srsly, get better soon.

I hope you make haste in obtaining a deep hole in the ground filled with water. (Translation: Get well soon.)

Hey, why don’t cows get sick? Because they have strong immoooonue systems. LOL.

Sweet Texts You know what they say: A spoonful of sugar makes the medicine go down, and sending your partner a super-sweet text is sure to ease their pain. Don't be afraid to get a little sappy — even if you and your partner aren't touchy-feely types, sending one of these adorable texts will probably make their day regardless. Thinking about you sick in bed makes my heart ache. I really hope you're feeling better soon.

Please enjoy this TikTok of a dog sneezing. Hopefully it makes you smile.

If hugs and kisses were medicine, then I would send you infinite Xs and Os.

Guess what? Even when you're sick, you're still the cutest person I know.

Even though I'm not with you, I hope you know I'll be thinking about you and hoping you get better all day long.

If I had one wish, it would be to have you feeling 💯 again.

Wishing I could kiss you through the phone.

Sending you good vibes and infinite kiss emojis 😘.

Helpful Texts

Funny texts and sweet texts go a long way towards lifting your SO's spirits, but if you really want to help your partner out, then send them a text asking about practical matters. They're probably not up for talking on the phone, but if you text to ask what you can do, you can figure out a concrete way to do them a favor (and you'll save them from having to ask you themselves). Do you need any errands done? Let me take something off your plate while you rest up and get better.

Need more tissues? Medicine? Gatorade? Make a list of everything you need and I'll bring it over.

Are you up for a movie marathon? Pick your three favorites and we can watch them together.

What is bothering you the most right now? Let me ask around and see if anyone has any advice on how to alleviate that symptom.

Is there anything I can do to make you feel better? Just say the word.

I’m ordering Uber Eats for you. Pick a food genre and your dream meal will arrive shortly.

If you’re up for a FaceTime, I’m down to let you complain as much as you’d like.

Want me to come over and play personal assistant? I’m happy to help you out with anything you need.

You might actually have a medical degree, but even if you don't, you can make a sick partner smile by sending a simple, thoughtful text. Your partner is sure to remember the gesture and return the favor next time you're feeling under the weather.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.