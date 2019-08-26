The only thing worse than being sick is when your SO is under the weather. And no, not because you might catch whatever they have. If the person you care about most is feeling crappy, then you probably can't help but feel their pain. There are plenty of things you can do to make an ailing SO feel better — like bring them soup, watch their favorite movies with them, or give them a foot massage — but sometimes even a simple text can make them smile. Coming up with texts to send your partner when they're sick can be tricky, but there are better ways to check in on your SO than texting, "How are you feeling?" once an hour.
Comforting a sick person over text doesn't require professional medical training. Sometimes all it takes is finding little ways to let them know you're thinking about them and that you care. Only you can know what sort of gesture your partner will appreciate most, but almost anyone on bedrest could use a message that will make them smile. And not to be insensitive, but your partner might just be contagious, so sending a text might be your best move anyway. Here are just a few comforting messages to make your sick partner feel better over text in no time.
You might actually have a medical degree, but even if you don't, you can make a sick partner smile by sending a simple, thoughtful text. Your partner is sure to remember the gesture and return the favor next time you're feeling under the weather.
Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.