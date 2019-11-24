Few things are as universal as the experience of having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day, so if your partner's really going through it, chances are they'll appreciate a little check-in. Maybe they just missed their flight, lost their wallet at happy hour, got a bad diagnosis about their beloved cat from the vet, or hit "reply all" on an email that really should have been private. (Full-body cringe.) One small thing you can do to help salvage your partner's bad day is send them a text.

Here are 18 comforting, supportive texts you can send to your partner when they're having a hell of a day.

Texts That Acknowledge How Your Partner Is Feeling

1. I’m so sorry about that! ☹️ That sounds like it sucks!

2. Oh no! I'm sorry you're really going through it.

3. You’re really having a bad day, huh? I love you, it'll get better!

4. It sounds like the universe is really handing your a*s to you and I’m really sorry, babe. 😟

5. This sounds like literally the worst day ever? I hate that you’re going through this.

Texts That Offer Your Partner Support

6. What can I do to help? ✨

7. What do you need from me?

8. Let me know if you need anything!

9. How about we go to the gym / park / movies to blow off some steam and forget about today? 🚴🏾‍♀️

10. Where do you want to grab dinner tonight? It’s my treat!

11. I’m sending you money on Venmo to order food, so you can treat yourself!

12. Do you want to stay in do and do a face mask / color in our adult coloring books / do yoga / have a self-care night? 🎨

Texts That Can Provide Your Partner With Comfort

13. Keep your head up! The day is almost over.

14. Just [XYZ] more hours until you get to clock out. You’ve got this.

15. Today majorly sucks but remember: Bad days don’t last forever.

16. Tomorrow will be a fresh start. We're speaking it into existence! 💪🏾

17. You’ve survived 100% of your bad days. You can make it through this one.

18. Just know you don’t have to go through this terrible day alone. I’m right here with you. 😊

When the universe won't stop kicking your partner down — a sweet message from someone they love and trust can make all the difference. Keep one of these texts in your back pocket to help try and turn their day around.