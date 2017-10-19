Send These 25 Sweet Texts To Your Partner At Work To Make Their Day

Sad but true fact: You can’t be with your boo all the time. If you’re out of school, then chances are you both spend at least 40 hours a week away from each other while you’re getting that bread. But luckily, even when you’re apart, exchanging texts can help you feel close. Sending your boyfriend or girlfriend sweet text messages at work will give them a reason to smile, and it will make them all the more excited to see you when they finally punch out for the day. And if you need ideas for cute texts to send them at work to make them smile, then I’ve got you covered.

As licensed marriage and family therapist Nicole Richardson previously told Elite Daily, checking in with your partner throughout the work day is a great way to offer support and show your love — though keep in mind that your boo may not always be able to reply. “It is important to have reasonable expectations for what your partner can offer during their day," she said. "Limit texting to logistical things like when to meet, what to have for dinner, etc., and flirting. A little, 'Have a great day cutie!" can go a long way." For a simple and sweet message that won’t interrupt your partner’s work day, try sending one of these texts.

Punny Texts

PixelsEffect/E+/Getty Images

Are you a beaver? 'Cause dam.

Just wanted to let you know owl always love hoo.

I'm so fawn-ed of you, my deer. Hope you’re having a good day.

You putter be prepared to be engolfed with kisses when I see you after work.

It's bananas how head-over-peals I am for you.

Sitting here thinking about how I canoe even believe oar mine.

Guess what? You must be copper and terillium, because you're Cu-Te.

Arota tell you how much I heart you.

Just thinking about how un-bee-lievably cute you are, honey.

Encouraging Texts

Hope you're killing it at your presentation right now. You make me so proud.

You are Beyoncé, always. I hope you’re slaying today.

FYI, you’re doing amazing, sweetie.

Get that 🍞🥖🥐 today.

If I wasn't me, then I'd be jealous of me for dating someone as smart and accomplished as you.

I don’t know about you, but the only thing getting me through today is the thought of seeing you tonight. Keep on keeping on.

You make me unbelievably proud, today and every day.

Sending you all the good vibes right now. You’ve got this!

Loving Texts

AsiaVision/E+/Getty Images

My co-worker just asked me why I was walking around grinning. I told her I'm thinking about you.

I've gotten basically nothing done today because I can't stop thinking about you. So thanks for that.

Hey. Have I told you lately that I love you?

It's been 6 hours, 24 minutes, and 16 seconds since we last saw each other, and I've spent the whole time missing you.

Congratulations! You have just earned a free back massage. You may redeem at any time, though I suggest doing so tonight.

Counting down the minutes until I can snuggle you.

Check your Venmo account. You just got a free coffee on me.

Wish I could give you a huge hug right now, but I’ll save it for when I see you later.

Send your lover one of these sweet text messages, and they’re sure to power through the rest of their work day.

Expert:

Nicole Richardson, licensed marriage and family therapist

Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.