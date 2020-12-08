Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Zodiac Signs Are Legit A Mess

TBH, when Shamila first became a thing, I thought it was a publicity stunt. However, over the span of their two-year relationship, the "Señorita" singers didn’t just convince me that they were in love — they convinced me that soulmates were a real thing. So, yeah... I’m taking their breakup announcement pretty hard. Can you blame me? The two seemed totally compatible, even if Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's zodiac signs were always a disastrous pairing. Unfortunately, it seems like the stars were never truly aligned for Mendes and Cabello, because apparently, love doesn’t exist after all.

Mendes was born on Aug. 8, which makes him a larger-than-life Leo. Cabello's birthday falls on March 3, making her a dreamy, sensitive Pisces. Despite both being creative, intelligent zodiac signs who just want to love and be loved in return, a Pisces-Leo relationship is usually messy AF. Lions are known for being bold and brazen, while fish tend to take far more time to warm up to others. Pisces also have a reputation as passive dreamers, while Leos are major achievers. These two sign may be great lovers, but they rarely make great lovers for each other — and it turns out that Mendes and Cabello are no exception (much to my disappointment).

Cabello Is A Sensitive And Shy Pisces

The fish of the zodiac are sweet, sincere, and adorably shy, and Cabello has admitted she's a total Pisces at heart. As she tweeted back in August 2014, "I used to not believe in horoscopes but whenever I read my sign's characteristics (Pisces) I'm kind of tripped out by the accuracy." Same, Camila. The former Fifth Harmony member has earned a reputation as one of the kindest people in the music biz, and it's for a good reason. "I'm sure I've been mean by accident, but I'm so sensitive that I couldn't intentionally hurt someone's feelings," she told Rolling Stone during a November 2019 interview, which is just about the most Pisces thing I've ever heard.

Though she makes a living performing for crowds, Cabello admitted during an April 2019 People interview she used to be "very introverted, introspective, [and] in [her] own little world a lot," though she's always had a "big imagination." And like most Pisces, she still tends to be reserved and prefers her own company to that of others. "Usually, I don't want to go out and meet a new person — even if it's a boy I like, I try and make an excuse. It's constantly something that I have to push myself to do," she told Porter in February 2018. All hail Camila, Queen of the Pisces!

Mendes Is A Leo Who Likes Being In Control (And The Center Of Attention)

Unlike passive Pisces, who are happy to go with the flow, Leos need to be in the driver's seat, and that def seems true of Mendes. "I have a thing where if I'm not in control, I feel the whole world is about to collapse," he told Seventeen back in May 2016, because lions are nothing if not dramatic, y'all. Rather than believing in fate and happily-ever-after, Leos tend to play a v active role in making their dreams come true. As Mendes told The Sun during an October 2016 interview, "You can't get too comfortable and relax, because your world can flip overnight." Spoken like a true Leo.

Leos don't just need control over every aspect of their lives — they also need to be the center of attention at all times. As Mendes explained to Entertainment Weekly in July 2014, fame was something that excited him from the start of his career. "Just the fact that a thousand people in front of me were ready to hear me sing was one of the best feelings I can think of," he said. However, it's possible Mendes isn't a total Leo. As comfortable as he may look in the spotlight, the singer has admitted he can ~get a little bit nervous~ at times, especially in relationships. I mean, remember how it took Mendes years to finally ask Cabello out?

Cabello And Mendes’ Astrological Compatibility Was Always Off

Mendes and Cabello were never going to be perfectly matched astrologically. But despite this incompatibility, Mendes and Cabello made their relationship work for two years. And according to Mendes himself, their differences only made their connection stronger. During a November 2020 interview with GQ, Mendes opened up about not always feeling confident and how Cabello has helped him with that. "[Camila is] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people's, and it really changed my view of mine. It really changed my life," he explained. Who knew a Leo could be so vulnerable?

Unfortunately, by November 2021, the duo decided to call it quits. They posted mutual statements on their Instagram Stories, reading, “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever... We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.” RIP Shamila (and my faith in love).

The former couple didn’t share any more details about their breakup — or if the stars had anything to do with it — but it’s possible that their differences became too much to overcome. And although I’ll always be secretly hoping they get back together, maybe it’s true that Pisces-Leo relationships are just better off when they stay platonic. Either way, I’m wishing them the best — and if that includes a devastating breakup song collab, I’m ready to be hurt again.