30 Comments To Leave On Your Partner's IG That Are Borderline X-Rated

So much of our communication right now is virtual — it’s often how we communicate with our professors and colleagues, with our friends across the country, with that girl we met at summer camp way back when. And yes, it’s also one of the easiest (and most fun) ways to let your S.O. know you’re thinking of them — either with a coquettish text, a cheeky FaceTime call, or a sexy Instagram comment.

Ah, yes, the world of spicy Instagram commentary is a titillating one. Maybe you’re in a newly-minted relationship and want to let your partner know they’re top-of-mind. Maybe you’re hoping to bring a little fire to your long-term or long-distance relationship. Or maybe (maybe!) your boyfriend or girlfriend just dropped a smokeshow of a photo and you’re having a hard time putting words together right now (which, for the record, I completely understand).

Whatever the case may be, there’s no reason you can’t show your S.O. some love with a saucy, flirty comment on Instagram. And if you’re looking for ideas and inspiration, we’ve got loads of ideas to help you get your partner feeling hot under the collar. Here are 27 dirty comments to leave on your boyfriend or girlfriend’s Instagram photos.

I think I need a cold shower.

You wouldn’t believe the things I’d do to you in that outfit (hint: I’d start by ripping it off).

Will never stop thinking about those lips.

I’ve been lying in bed thinking about this photo for hours. Want to guess what else I was doing?

You are so unbelievably sexy.

When you come over later tonight, can you please pick my jaw up from the floor?

Shutterstock

Call me right now. I want to show you the effect this pic has on me.

Oh, hot d*mn.

Get. In. My. Bed.

🤤 🤤 🤤

Can’t wait to feel you between my legs again.

Just thinking about you is giving me goosebumps.

I would type out what I want to do to you right now, but I’m not sure erotica’s permitted on Instagram.

Bless your butt.

I can’t wait to have my hands all over you.

Wish I could undo those bikini strings with my teeth.

OK, OK, the thirst trap is working.

Looking forward to having that body up against mine.

Nothing has ever turned me on as quickly as this picture.

All I want to do is hold you in my arms and hear you call me “baby.”

I can’t believe I’m lucky enough to be yours.

Shutterstock