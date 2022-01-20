When I was 12, I would have sold a vital organ to make out with Robert Pattinson hard enough to fall off the bed. Alas, while it wasn’t me who tongued Edward Cullen all the way to the floor, I’m glad someone — especially queer icon Kristen Stewart — did it back in 2007, during Pattinson’s audition for the Twilight franchise. Yes, that’s right: Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke revealed on Wednesday, Jan. 19, that, in the year of our lord 2007, Rob kissed KStew so intensely and with such passion that he actually fell off the bed, where they were positioned for the scene.

Barring that the smooch took place on the now-66-year-old director’s bed (like… why?), the scenario basically sounds like the height of romance.

“Rob and Kristen did the audition right here on the bed,” Hardwicke told the host of the Big Hit Show podcast, while showing off her bedroom. “They did the kissing scene and he fell off and landed right there on this floor. Rob was so into it, he fell off the bed. I’m like, ‘Dude, calm down.’ And I’m in there filming with my little video camera. At the end, Kristen was like, ‘It has to be Rob.’ I could tell they had a lot of chemistry.”

Summit Entertainment

Also on the podcast, Hardwicke added that she’d warned Pattinson, who was 21 at the time, against making any sexual advances toward Stewart, who was 17.

She said, “I remember I told Rob, ‘By the way, Kristen is 17. In our country, it’s illegal to have a sexual …’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, OK, whatever.’”

That hesitancy, of course, would not last long. Pattinson and Stewart kindled an off-screen romance in 2009 (when she was 19) that would last for four years until their eventual breakup in 2013. Pattinson and Stewart starredin five films together: 2008’s Twilight, 2009’s The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2010’s The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2011’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 and 2012’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

In 2019, Stewart reflected on their relationship, noting that it was her first major love. Today, however, she’s engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer and Pattinson has been linked to English model and actor Suki Waterhouse since July 2018.

But for now, I just have one question for Mr. Pattinson: Did it hurt… when you fell off the bed and into my heart forever? I’m guessing no, because vampire skin is rock hard. But just wanted to be sure.