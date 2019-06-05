Rebel Wilson's Relationship History Is Pretty Mysterious

IMHO, one of the most endearing aspects about Rebel Wilson is that she's a down-to-earth, take-no-sh*t, say-what's-she's-feeling kind of gal. Though she's super upfront about her life as a comedian and actor, she isn’t quite as candid when it comes to her romantic relationships. In the past, Wilson has stayed pretty quiet about her relationship history, but recently, she gave fans a rare insight into her current romantic status. On June 9, Wilson came out on Instagram, posting a selfie with her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

Although Wilson didn’t share many details about her growing romance with Agruma, she did make one thing clear: She’s over-the-moon happy with the LA-based clothing and jewelry designer. And TBH, I’m so happy she found her person. Back in Nov. 2021, the Pitch Perfect actor told People about being on the lookout for a special someone, “From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you're looking for. I haven't quite met my match just yet, but here's hoping.” Fortunately, it looks like Agruma might just be Wilson’s match after all.

Still, as Wilson said, you learn something different from every romance (even the failed ones). That said, there’s no time like the present to take a scroll through Wilson’s relationship history. Maybe you can even learn something from the star (besides A+ comedic timing).

2015: Mickey Gooch Jr. Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Actor and producer Mickey Gooch Jr. is Wilson's earliest known ex. It's not clear how the two met, but Wilson and Gooch did work together on the set of 2016's How to be Single, so it's possible they first connected then. Over the course of their brief relationship, the two attended a hockey game together, and in May 2015, Wilson shared a pic from the game in a (since-deleted) IG post. A few months later in September 2015, a source for Entertainment Tonight reportedly confirmed their breakup, saying, "They got to the point where they both realized the attraction really wasn't there anymore and they would be better off as friends. Rebel told him she didn't want to continue with the relationship if she didn't see it moving any further than where it is now — and Mickey agreed." Wilson and Gooch were reportedly seen hanging out in New York City in August 2017, per the Daily Mail, and they were also seen together in May 2019 at the Cannes Film Festival amfAR gala, so it seems there's no bad blood between the two exes.

2017: Aden Stay wowcelebritytv/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Wilson was first linked to stuntman Aden Stay after they were reportedly spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles in March 2017, per the Daily Mail. The two seemingly confirmed their relationship when Wilson brought Stay as her date to the MTV Movie Awards in May 2017. It's unclear when or why the two ended their rumored romance.

2019: Jeff Beacher Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In May 2019, Wilson sparked dating rumors with Jeff Beacher, the founder of Beacher Media Group, after she posted a (since-deleted) snap of them at Disney World together on Instagram. Wilson made her first appearance on his grid six months earlier in December 2018. However, just like with Stay, it's unclear when or why Wilson and the entrepreneur ended their maybe-relationship.

May 2022 - Present: Ramona Agruma On Thursday, June 9, Wilson shared an Instagram post of her and new love Agruma with the caption, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove.” So sweet! Wilson alluded to their romance in a May interview with People, but wasn’t sharing any names at the time. Wilson told the magazine she had been set up with someone new through a friend but didn’t divulge much else. “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting,” Wilson said. “And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.”

So happy for Wilson and Agruma! Here’s hoping their personal Disney love story has its own happily ever after.