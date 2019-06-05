Rebel Wilson's Relationship History Is Pretty Mysterious
The comedian isn’t exactly an open book.
IMHO, one of the most endearing aspects about Rebel Wilson is that she's a down-to-earth, take-no-sh*t, say-what's-she's-feeling kind of gal. Though she's super upfront about her life as a comedian and actor, she isn’t quite as candid when it comes to her romantic relationships. In the past, Wilson has stayed pretty quiet about her relationship history, but recently, she gave fans a rare insight into her current romantic status. On June 9, Wilson came out on Instagram, posting a selfie with her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Although Wilson didn’t share many details about her growing romance with Agruma, she did make one thing clear: She’s over-the-moon happy with the LA-based clothing and jewelry designer. And TBH, I’m so happy she found her person. Back in Nov. 2021, the Pitch Perfect actor told People about being on the lookout for a special someone, “From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you're looking for. I haven't quite met my match just yet, but here's hoping.” Fortunately, it looks like Agruma might just be Wilson’s match after all.
Still, as Wilson said, you learn something different from every romance (even the failed ones). That said, there’s no time like the present to take a scroll through Wilson’s relationship history. Maybe you can even learn something from the star (besides A+ comedic timing).
So happy for Wilson and Agruma! Here’s hoping their personal Disney love story has its own happily ever after.
This article was originally published on