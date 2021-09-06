Oscar Isaac's Smoldering Charm In This Viral Video Is Blowing Up The Internet

There is chemistry, there is sexual tension, and then there is the viral, 50-second clip of Oscar Isaac tenderly touching Jessica Chastain, gazing into her eyes, and caressing and kissing her inner arm. On Sept. 4, the duo arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere of their forthcoming HBO series, Scenes from a Marriage, and all but crashed Twitter within a matter of moments. As if the moment weren’t already sensual enough, the snippet making the rounds online is slowed down, allowing viewers to focus on each and every detail. Like, Isaac’s smolder. The way Chastain leans in and touches his face. And the pièce de résistance: the Gomez Addams-style arm kiss.

The moment in question took place on the Venice Film Festival red carpet ahead of a screening of their miniseries. If you can’t get enough, there’s a wealth of photos from the event online. And in a matter of days, Scenes from a Marriage — which follows the couple as their marriage ebbs and flows over the course of ten years — will premiere on HBO Max.

Chastain and Isaac aren’t a couple. In fact, they’re both married to other people: While Isaac married screenwriter and director Elvira Lind in 2017, Chastain started dating her now-husband, fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, in 2012. Many Twitter users sent thoughts and prayers to their respective partners after seeing the steamy clip.

But mostly, people were just in awe of the palpable chemistry the two costars had. Check out the video that caused all the commotion below, along with some of the best reactions.

The best reaction, though, came from Chastain herself, who addressed the inner arm kiss with a perfect Addams Family reference, while also plugging the Sept. 12 premiere date for Scenes from a Marriage.

These two might not have a romantic relationship, but Chastian’s friendship with Isaac is the real deal. They previously co-starred in the 2014 film A Most Violent Year, and nearly two decades ago, they attended Juilliard at the same time. At the Sept. 4 premiere, they described their close friendship as “a blessing and a curse.” The worst part? “We got to the point where we were reading each other's minds and I was like, ‘Get out of my head!’” Chastain said.

But their friendship also lends itself to instant intimacy — or maybe, everyone’s just easily excited after an era of socially distant red carpet events. In any case, if this clip is just a tease of what’s to come, the internet might not survive Scenes from a Marriage.